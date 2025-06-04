The Motherz Set as Special Guests for The Vintage Caravan 2025 UK Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Motherz are set to be special guests for The Vintage Caravan’s October/November 2025 ‘Portals’ UK Tour. The tour kicks off on Saturday, 25th October 2025 at Margate Rock Fest 2025 in Margate, Kent, and will then visit London, Brighton, Southampton, Bristol, Birmingham, Newcastle, before wrapping up on Saturday, 1st November 2025 at Classic Grand, Glasgow, Scotland.

THE MOTHERZ is a powerhouse three-piece band delivering a raw, high-energy fusion of Stoner Rock, Doom, and Metal. Featuring Cedric Pfister, Miguel Montalban, and Jake Cook, this formidable trio draws inspiration from the likes of Black Sabbath, Wolfmother, and Queens of the Stone Age, blending crushing riffs, soaring vocals, and relentless rhythms into an electrifying sonic experience.

Pfister, vocalist and bassist of the London-based band, previously rocked with Daxx & Roxane, a powerhouse in Rock 'n' Roll with three albums to their name. Their music has been featured on over 80 radio stations worldwide, including more than 50 weeks of airplay on Planet Rock. Drawing inspiration from Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, and Mötley Crüe, Daxx & Roxane deliver an explosive mix of raw energy and relentless adrenaline, performing on some of the world’s most prestigious stages, including the Montreux Jazz Festival and London’s Camden Roundhouse, where he supported HIM on their final UK tour.

Pfister has worked with BRIT Award-winning producer Pedro Ferreira (The Darkness, Meatloaf, The Stereophonics). Deep Purple’s legendary Don Airey on the single Interstellar, premiered exclusively on Planet Rock, Kerrang! Magazine: “Tooth-and-nail, testosterone-powered rock.” He joined forces with world-class guitar virtuoso Miguel Montalban, a rising star in the blues and rock scene who has been hailed as “one of the greatest young guitarists around” by Zakk Wylde.

An award-winning guitarist, Montalban has toured the UK, EU, and USA with his band Southern Vultures, blending modern and classic rock with blues roots. With over 50 million views and 200k+ subscribers, Montalban has captivated audiences worldwide. His playing has been praised by Rod Stewart, who called him “one of the finest guitarists in London”.

Montalban has collaborated with Grammy-winning producers like Kevin Metcalfe (Queen, David Bowie), Eroc (Grobschnii, Robin Trower, Gary Moore), and Mike Hedges, and released standout albums such as “And The Southern Vultures” (2021) and “Live in Birmingham” (2023).

Completing The Motherz arsenal is the unstoppable force behind the kit- Jake Cook. A drummer whose precision, power, and raw energy drive the band’s seismic sound, Jake brings thunderous intensity to every beat. As a founding member of Stoner Doom band Famyne, he has toured extensively across Europe and UK, performing at major festivals and renowned venues.

Beyond the stage, Jake is the founder of Margate Rock Festival at Dreamland, a festival dedicated to expanding the rock and metal scene in Kent and beyond. With years of industry networking at major conferences, concerts, and festivals, he brings insider connections, relentless energy, and passion making him the rhythmic backbone of The Motherz.

Hailing from London, The Motherz is a powerhouse three-piece that delivers explosive performances, bone-crushing riffs, and unrelenting energy. Currently finishing their debut album and gearing up for a European tour, headlining The Underworld in London, set to make a serious impact on the rock scene.

Live Dates

Saturday 25th October 2025 – Margate Rock Festival 2025, Dreamland, Hall by the Sea Rd, Marine Terrace, Margate, CT9 1XJ, Kent

Sunday 26th October 2025 – The Camden Assembly, 49 Chalk Farm Road London, NW1 8AN

Monday 27th October 2025 – DUST, 77 East Street, Brighton, BN1 1NF

Tuesday 28th October 2025 – The 1865, Brunswick Square, Southampton SO14 3AR

Wednesday 29th October 2025 – Exchange Bristol, 72-73 Old Market Street, Bristol, BS2 0EJ

Thursday 30th October 2025 – Mama Roux’s, 23 Lower Trinity Street Digbeth, Birmingham, B9 4AG

Friday 31st October 2025 – Think Tank? Times Square, Newcastle, NE1 4EP

Saturday 1st November 2025 – The Classic Grand, 18 Jamaica Street, Glasgow, G1 4QD, Scotland

Comments

Best Orchestrations - Live Standings Steve Sidwell - Operation Mincemeat - 20% Will Aronson - Maybe Happy Ending - 17% David Cullen, Andrew Lloyd Webber - Sunset Boulevard - 10% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds