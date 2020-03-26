The Lowry Launches Futures Fund To Support Organizations Through Crises

The Lowry in Salford has launched a new fund to help the organisation through the virus pandemic.



The Futures Fund aims to ensure the Salford arts centre's financial stability and enable it to continue to support the local communities it serves through its charitable activity.



You can donate now at: www.thelowry.com/FuturesFund



It follows the closure of the venue's doors to audiences, participants and artists for the first time since it opened in April 2000, twenty years ago.



Julia Fawcett OBE, chief executive of The Lowry, said: "We use creative activity to support hundreds of the most vulnerable members of our community - including young carers, looked after children and young people living in temporary accommodation.



"In the immediate term, The Futures Fund will pay for freelance artists to create artistic activities for us to share with the young people we work with and more widely throughout our community."



The Futures Fund is just one of the ways people can help keep the creative spirit of Salford alive. Others include:

'Refuse the Refund' - If you have a ticket for a cancelled performance, consider 'donating' the cost of that ticket to The Lowry

Buy a Gift Voucher to redeem against a future performance

Promote the fund with your friends and family using the hashtag #LowryFuturesFund



The Lowry building is currently closed until at least Sunday 26 April 2020.

For up to date information on The Lowry closure, click here.

To donate, click here.





