The John Godber Company Reveals Autumn/Winter Season 25/26

Nationally touring theatre company The John Godber Company has announced its autumn and winter lineup with a season of theatrical work, combining new writing with classics. The season kicks off this September with John Godber's new play, Black Tie Ball touring across the North, followed by the gritty Wolf Country at the East Riding Theatre, and then iconic classroom comedy Teechers touring across the UK in 2026!

Opening the season, Black Tie Ball whisks audiences into an unforgettable night of laughter, music, and romance, exploring relationships, secrets, and all the drunken drama! Sharp, funny, and emotionally resonant, it's a Godber classic in the making. Visiting venues including Hull Truck Theatre, Octagon Theatre Bolton, Theatre by the Lake and Harrogate Theatre amongst many others.

Then, for Halloween, the company presents Wolf Country at the beautiful East Riding Theatre in Beverley, a brand-new country-music werewolf comedy-drama that delves into loyalty, ambition, and the wildness that still lurks beneath the surface of modern life! For five nights only it's set to kick start the spooky season!

2026 opens with Teechers, John Godber's enduringly popular play about three school leavers putting on a play about their time in secondary school. Brimming with wit, charm, and biting social commentary, Teechers is as relevant today as when it first took the stage - a joyous, fast-paced celebration of youth, ambition, and possibility. Touring nationally to venues across the UK!

The company is also delighted to be working with The Godber Theatre Foundation and the Little Wold Vineyard in East Yorkshire to bring audiences: A Christmas Carol at the Vineyard this December. Follow Dickens' beloved tale in the unique setting, alongside food and wine, all whilst raising money for the Foundation, which supports young people into careers in theatre across East Yorkshire. Indeed, this immersive festive treat is set to offer audiences the chance to enjoy a heartwarming story alongside seasonal atmosphere in one of the region's most distinctive venues.

Certainly the company is set to bring a vibrant and eclectic mix of work both across the UK and regionally in Yorkshire over the next six months, continuing their commitment to locally focused work, and classic comedy.