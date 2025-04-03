'The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final' Coming to UK Cinemas

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For one night only, on Saturday, May 17th, cinemas up and down the UK will come together for the biggest night in the music calendar and the ultimate viewing party: The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final.

The epic finale will be broadcast LIVE from the BBC and streamed into cinemas across the country, allowing fans to get together with friends and family and share the incredible experience of celebrating the biggest, brightest, boldest music party of the year on the big screen. Audiences will be able to cheer for their favourites, marvel at the incredible performances, and enjoy watching the night unfold on the big screen!

Switzerland are hosting Eurovision this year in Basel, following their victory at the 2024 contest with the song The Codeperformed by Nemo. The country also staged the competition in Lugano in 1956 and Lausanne in 1989. The UK’s entry this year is the female pop trio Remember Monday with their song What The Hell Just Happened?

Tickets for the cinema screenings, presented in over 100 cinemas nationwide, can be purchased from here. Presented on the big screen and in stunning surround sound, the screenings of the Eurovision - Grand Final Live encourages sing-a-longs with all of the 26 acts that will make up this year’s final. Fancy dress is also heavily encouraged.

