The Epstein Theatre Announces May Lineup

It is another busy month ahead at The Epstein Theatre with a stellar programme packed with music, family fun, and laughter on offer this May.

Tickets are selling fast for the final performances of Tall Stories' magical, musical adaptation of Room on the Broom, the classic picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler on Thursday 2 May.

Another timeless classic makes its way from the page to stage when the critically acclaimed production of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show comes to the Hanover Street venue on Sunday 19 - Monday 20 May. Created by Jonathan Rockefeller, it features 75 lovable puppets, faithfully adapting four of Eric Carle's stories, Brown Bear, Brown Bear, 10 Little Rubber Ducks, The Very Lonely Firefly and The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

Dr Ben Garrod proves that learning can be fun on Sunday 5 May in the hit stage show, So You Think You Know About Dinosaurs? Pitting the knowledge of unwitting parents against their all-knowing kids, Dr Ben presents an interactive, educational and highly entertaining show using film footage from the BBC's 'Planet Dinosaur'.

Ending a month of fantastic family offerings, Immersion Theatre are back with a brand new, larger-than-life musical adaptation of the much-loved classic, Pinocchio in The Amazing Adventures of Pinocchio on Tuesday 28 May. This high energy musical promises to be the perfect treat for the whole family, no strings attached!

There is an eclectic programme of music performances this month, from gifted guitarists to X-Factor favourites, there is something for everyone in May.

A must see for music lovers and Barbara Streisand fans everywhere, Fascinating Aida's Liza Pulman pays homage to one of the finest talents of a generation, squeezing history, warmth and humour into the critically lauded five-star triumph, Liza Pulman Sings Streisand on Friday 3 May

Vocal harmony group The Unthanks present brand-new material and arrangements alongside more familiar Unthanks material when they bring their highly anticipated show to The Epstein on Wednesday 8 May.

Then Hidden Voice will take audiences on an emotional and uplifting experience on Thursday 9 May. Musicians from the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, dancers from LIPA, Merseyside Dance Initiative and 'Growing Old Disgracefully' join forces with composer John McHugh to present the acclaimed multimedia piece that gives a voice to people living with dementia.

Pride of Ireland Show brings together an all-star cast of Ireland's most talented performers on Friday 10 May including Frank Mc Caffrey, Kathy Durkin and David James, all accompanied by the fabulous Keltic Storm band and world champion Keltic Fusion Irish dancers.

Internationally acclaimed artist Mike Massé presents Epic Acoustic Classic Rock at the Epstein on Tuesday 21 May, performing acoustic versions of some of the best classic rock songs of all time promising an unforgettable night for music lovers everywhere.

Undoubtedly one of the finest guitarists the world has ever seen, double Grammy award winner Albert Lee takes to the Epstein stage with his band on Sunday 26 May.

X-Factor and Dancing on Ice star Saara Aalto presents an Evening With event on Monday 27 May. Performing songs from her favourite musicals, classics and, of course, her own hit singles as well as audience Q and A, the evening will have audiences in awe of her stunning voice.

Capping off a month filled with music is another talented X Factor alumni, 2005 runner-up Andy Abraham performs The Nat King Cole Songbook on Friday 31 May - featuring a wonderful mix of some of Nat's most-loved songs.

History, drag, and a famous Liverpudlian make up the array of shows to be found on May's entertainment line-up.

The UK's premier comedy drag show, Music Hall Tavern, is back on Saturday 4 May with a brand-new hilarious show for 2019!

Bestselling author and BBC Radio 6 DJ Stuart Maconie presents Jarrow: Road to the Deep South on Saturday 18 May. Forming part of the programme for WoWFest, in this must-see show Stuart discusses his best-selling book where he retraced the steps of the Jarrow March of 1936.

Don't miss An Evening with Stan Boardman when he returns to the Epstein on Saturday 25 May. His unscripted show will be unique, entertaining and will document his struggles and successes, giving a fascinating insight into Stan's life and growing up in Liverpool.

The laughs will be non-stop at the theatre this month and these comedy shows are selling fast!

On Thursday 16 May the multi award-winning co-writer of The Vicar of Dibley, Paul Mayhew-Archer presents his debut stand-up hour, Incurable Optimist - a one-man show about the therapeutic power of comedy.

Emily Atack takes the stage Friday 17 May to perform her debut comedy show, Talk Thirty to Me followed by Britain's favourite comedian Jerry Sadowitz who returns on Wednesday 22 May.

Sofie Hagen returns to Liverpool on Thursday 23 May with Bubblewrap, Happy Fat the show that won her the Edinburgh Fringe Best Newcomer award. Promising audiences an evening of varied delights from one of the most exciting talents of recent years.

Bringing the comedy capers to a close for the month is star of BBC Radio 4, Mark Steel with Every Little Thing's Gonna Be Alright on Wednesday 29 May.

With a jam-packed month of the finest entertainment, May at The Epstein Theatre offers something for all.





