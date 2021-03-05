The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water to Reopen in April
On the big screen, new releases include Godzilla vs King Kong, Wonder Woman 1984, Judas and the Black Messiah and The Little Things, plus more!
Following its sell-out success last year, North London's hugely popular contact-free entertainment venue, The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water, today announces it will reopen its gates on 12 April 2021. Whilst London's cinemas and theatres remain closed, The Drive In, as a contact free venue, is able to welcome audiences back in April, with a spring season packed with new film releases, classic blockbusters and live performances. Tickets go on sale today.
On the big screen, new releases include Godzilla vs King Kong, Wonder Woman 1984, Judas and the Black Messiah and The Little Things, with the return of popular classics such as Dirty Dancing, Grease, Back to the Future and a selection of fun family favourites for the Easter holidays including the new release, Tom & Jerry the Movie.
On the main stage, The Drive In's programme of live events has enjoyed continued sell-out success. This new season sees the return of the UK's biggest musical theatre concert series, West End Musical Drive In, which has featured stars from West End shows such as Hamilton, Les Mis, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, SIX, Wicked and Phantom of the Opera performing live on stage. 2021 guests to be announced. The Drive In's comedy line-up this spring is presented by Wahala Comedy Clash Jamaica Vs Africa and Comedy Roast UK, presenting the ultimate comedy showcase with special guests and music live on stage.
The Drive In experience also includes live pre-show entertainment and with an on-site kitchen 'The Diner' serving American diner-style hot food, snacks and drinks straight to your car, there's everything you need for a Drive In party. Sound is played direct to vehicles' speakers, with portable radios available for purchase. Tickets from £19.99 per car.
The Drive In first opened its gates to the public on 4 July 2020 during the pandemic, offering audiences a contact-free way to experience film, theatre and live performances from the safety of their own cars. The venue has proved a huge hit, attracting diverse audiences from across London and the home counties and the producers look forward to expanding its programme in the coming months.
LIVE SHOW LISTINGS:
Ticket prices vary.
West End Musical Drive In
Sat 17th April - 2:15pm
Sat 24th April - 2:30pm
Sat 1st May - 2:30pm
Sat 8th May - 2:30pm
Sat 15th May - 2:30pm
Sat 22nd May - 2:30pm
Sat 29th May - 2:30pm
Drive In Comedy: The Big Return
Sat 17th April - 9.45pm
Drive In Comedy: Bank Holiday Special
Sun 2nd May - 8.30pm
FILM LISTINGS:
Ticket prices from £19.99 per car (including booking fee)
Godzilla Vs Kong - NEW RELEASE
Monday 12th April - 9:30pm
Wednesday 14th April - 6pm
Thursday 15th April - 9:30pm
Wednesday 21st April - 6pm
Tom & Jerry - 101 min - NEW RELEASE
Monday 12th April - 3pm
Wednesday 14th April - 12pm
Thursday 15th April - 3pm
Friday 16th April - 12pm
Thursday 29th April - 3:45pm
Friday 30th April - 3:30pm
Spies in Disguise - 102 min - PG
Monday 12th April - 12pm
Wonder Woman 1984 - 155 min - 12A NEW RELEASE
Monday 12th April - 6pm
Tuesday 13th April - 9pm
Friday 16th April - 6pm
Saturday 17th April - 5:45pm
Tuesday 20th April - 6pm
Thursday 22nd April - 6:15pm
Tuesday 27th April - 6pm
Saturday 1st May - 9pm
The Incredibles 2 - 125 min - PG
Tuesday 13th April - 12pm
The Greatest Showman - 105 min - PG
Tuesday 13th April - 3pm
Sunday 18th April - 2:30pm
Saturday 1st May - 6:15pm
The School of Rock - 109 min - PG
Tuesday 13th April - 6pm
Judas and the Black Messiah - 126 min - 15 NEW RELEASE
Wednesday 14th April - 9pm
Sunday 18th April - 8:30pm
Sonic the Hedgehog - 100 min - PG
Wednesday 14th April - 3pm
Moana - 93 min - PG
Thursday 15th April - 12pm
Jumanji: The Next Level - 123 min - 12A
Thursday 15th April - 6pm
Sing - 114 min - U
Saturday 17th April - 11am
Grease - 110 min - PG
Sunday 18th April - 5:30pm
Friday 30th April - 6:15pm
Back to the Future - 116 min - PG
Monday 19th April - 6:30pm
Unhinged - 90 min - 15
Tuesday 20th April - 9:30pm
Tenet - 150 min - 12A
Wednesday 21st April - 9pm
Bad Boys for Life - 125 min - 15
Thursday 22nd April - 9:45pm
Dirty Dancing - 100 min - 12A
Friday 23rd April - 6:15pm
Finding Dory - 120 min - U
Saturday 24th April - 10:45am
The Little Things - 128 min - NEW RELEASE
Sunday 25th April - 8:30pm
Knives Out - 130 min - 12A
Monday 26th April - 6:20pm
Blue Story - 91 min - 15
Tuesday 27th April - 9:30pm
Honest Thief - 99 min - 12A
Wednesday 28th April - 9:30pm
Joker - 122 min - 15
Thursday 29th April - 6:30pm
Queen & Slim - 132 min - 15
Thursday 29th April - 9:45pm