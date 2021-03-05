The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water to Reopen in April

Following its sell-out success last year, North London's hugely popular contact-free entertainment venue, The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water, today announces it will reopen its gates on 12 April 2021. Whilst London's cinemas and theatres remain closed, The Drive In, as a contact free venue, is able to welcome audiences back in April, with a spring season packed with new film releases, classic blockbusters and live performances. Tickets go on sale today.

On the big screen, new releases include Godzilla vs King Kong, Wonder Woman 1984, Judas and the Black Messiah and The Little Things, with the return of popular classics such as Dirty Dancing, Grease, Back to the Future and a selection of fun family favourites for the Easter holidays including the new release, Tom & Jerry the Movie.

On the main stage, The Drive In's programme of live events has enjoyed continued sell-out success. This new season sees the return of the UK's biggest musical theatre concert series, West End Musical Drive In, which has featured stars from West End shows such as Hamilton, Les Mis, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, SIX, Wicked and Phantom of the Opera performing live on stage. 2021 guests to be announced. The Drive In's comedy line-up this spring is presented by Wahala Comedy Clash Jamaica Vs Africa and Comedy Roast UK, presenting the ultimate comedy showcase with special guests and music live on stage.

The Drive In experience also includes live pre-show entertainment and with an on-site kitchen 'The Diner' serving American diner-style hot food, snacks and drinks straight to your car, there's everything you need for a Drive In party. Sound is played direct to vehicles' speakers, with portable radios available for purchase. Tickets from £19.99 per car.

The Drive In first opened its gates to the public on 4 July 2020 during the pandemic, offering audiences a contact-free way to experience film, theatre and live performances from the safety of their own cars. The venue has proved a huge hit, attracting diverse audiences from across London and the home counties and the producers look forward to expanding its programme in the coming months.

LIVE SHOW LISTINGS:

Ticket prices vary.

West End Musical Drive In

Sat 17th April - 2:15pm

Sat 24th April - 2:30pm

Sat 1st May - 2:30pm

Sat 8th May - 2:30pm

Sat 15th May - 2:30pm

Sat 22nd May - 2:30pm

Sat 29th May - 2:30pm

Drive In Comedy: The Big Return

Sat 17th April - 9.45pm

Drive In Comedy: Bank Holiday Special

Sun 2nd May - 8.30pm

FILM LISTINGS:

Ticket prices from £19.99 per car (including booking fee)

Godzilla Vs Kong - NEW RELEASE

Monday 12th April - 9:30pm

Wednesday 14th April - 6pm

Thursday 15th April - 9:30pm

Wednesday 21st April - 6pm

Tom & Jerry - 101 min - NEW RELEASE

Monday 12th April - 3pm

Wednesday 14th April - 12pm

Thursday 15th April - 3pm

Friday 16th April - 12pm

Thursday 29th April - 3:45pm

Friday 30th April - 3:30pm

Spies in Disguise - 102 min - PG

Monday 12th April - 12pm

Wonder Woman 1984 - 155 min - 12A NEW RELEASE

Monday 12th April - 6pm

Tuesday 13th April - 9pm

Friday 16th April - 6pm

Saturday 17th April - 5:45pm

Tuesday 20th April - 6pm

Thursday 22nd April - 6:15pm

Tuesday 27th April - 6pm

Saturday 1st May - 9pm

The Incredibles 2 - 125 min - PG

Tuesday 13th April - 12pm

The Greatest Showman - 105 min - PG

Tuesday 13th April - 3pm

Sunday 18th April - 2:30pm

Saturday 1st May - 6:15pm

The School of Rock - 109 min - PG

Tuesday 13th April - 6pm

Judas and the Black Messiah - 126 min - 15 NEW RELEASE

Wednesday 14th April - 9pm

Sunday 18th April - 8:30pm

Sonic the Hedgehog - 100 min - PG

Wednesday 14th April - 3pm

Moana - 93 min - PG

Thursday 15th April - 12pm

Jumanji: The Next Level - 123 min - 12A

Thursday 15th April - 6pm

Sing - 114 min - U

Saturday 17th April - 11am

Grease - 110 min - PG

Sunday 18th April - 5:30pm

Friday 30th April - 6:15pm

Back to the Future - 116 min - PG

Monday 19th April - 6:30pm

Unhinged - 90 min - 15

Tuesday 20th April - 9:30pm

Tenet - 150 min - 12A

Wednesday 21st April - 9pm

Bad Boys for Life - 125 min - 15

Thursday 22nd April - 9:45pm

Dirty Dancing - 100 min - 12A

Friday 23rd April - 6:15pm

Finding Dory - 120 min - U

Saturday 24th April - 10:45am

The Little Things - 128 min - NEW RELEASE

Sunday 25th April - 8:30pm

Knives Out - 130 min - 12A

Monday 26th April - 6:20pm

Blue Story - 91 min - 15

Tuesday 27th April - 9:30pm

Honest Thief - 99 min - 12A

Wednesday 28th April - 9:30pm

Joker - 122 min - 15

Thursday 29th April - 6:30pm

Queen & Slim - 132 min - 15

Thursday 29th April - 9:45pm