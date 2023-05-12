The Crazy Coqs to Present ALEX LODGE, CHOOSE HAPPY in July

Crazy Coqs in the heart of London's glittering West End has announced The Crazy Coqs Presents... Intimate and Live Alex Lodge - Choose Happy!

Zero-time Olivier award nominee, Type 1 Diabetic and dad-joke enthusiast Alexander Lodge (Jay Osmond in The Osmonds Musical, The Book Of Mormon, Pippin, tick, tick...BOOM! - not Les Mis or Wicked though, he's never booked those shows and he's definitely not bitter about it) brings his brand new cabaret "Choose Happy" to The Crazy Coqs, as part of The Crazy Coqs Presents... Intimate and Live series.

Produced by Mark Robert Petty and with Musical Director extraordinaire Tom Arnold tickling the ivories leading a sensational live band, as well as some very special guests, join Alex for a fun-filled evening that's part cabaret, part stand-up, part therapy session comprised of songs, stories and silliness as he documents his daily battle to always try and "Choose Happy" Follow Alex on twitter and instagram - @alexanderlodge

