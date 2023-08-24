The City's Trees Will be Alive With The Sound of Music this August Bank Holiday

The first ever Re/action Festival, in Leicester's city centre this bank holiday weekend, will feature an installation that lets people listen to music created by trees! As recently featured on David Attenborough's latest BBC documentary series, Green Planet, sound artist and nature beatboxer Jason Singh has created a system that translates the trees electronic signals into actual music. Audiences can experience music that has been generated entirely by trees through a free downloadable app called Artivive.

Each unique soundscape has been created through a process of attaching biosensors to the trunk of the tree which measure small electrical signals generated by the tree. These signals are then converted into musical notes which are played though analogue and digital synthesisers. The result in a unique soundscape generated entirely by the tree.

Jason recently told us more about how this is even possible, "I work with technologies that translate electrical voltages from trees into musical notes. I then arrange, remix, process and share the music into immersive ambient soundscapes you can access via the Artivive app and wooden plaques attached to trees."

Alongside this incredible installation of musical trees the festival is also hosting a Herd of Mechanical Creatures made from reclaimed materials, an orchestra that plays music on vegetables and a clothing swap-shop.

Re/action Festival is Jason's first time of sharing work in Leicester, "It's great to be part of such an eclectic collection of creativity. I love the diversity, creativity and vitality of Leicester and so I am really excited to have my installation as part of the Re/action Festival."

Gnomus, a giant puppet will be checking on the health of the city trees and plants, a collection of interactive beehives will be at St Peter's Square for people to see what bees get up to on their day off and there will be performances from local South Asian Dance company, Nupur Arts. Jubilee Square will be filled with performances and creative activities all inspired by nature, for people to enjoy for free, across the festival weekend.

Elaine Doherty, Head of Programme and Engagement at Art Reach, the festival producers, explains how several organisations are combining to deliver the festival together, "The Re/action Festival is presented by Art Reach in partnership with Leicester City Council, Curve Theatre, De Montfort University and funded by Arts Council England. That means that working with several partners in the city allows us to keep the festival free for all to enjoy but also bring additional content to the festival such as creative arts workshops and storytelling sessions."

The Vegetable Orchestra from Vienna will also be a highlight of the weekend. With over 300 performances across the world so far, this orchestra must create each instrument from fresh vegetables for every show. Audiences are invited to share some vegetable soup after the show, but don't worry, it's not made from the vegetables in the concert!

Sarah Thomson, Director of Engagement at De Montfort University told us why the university is part of the festival plans, "It is possible for each of us to take small actions to make a difference. If we all changed one bad ecological habit, the positive impact we would have on the environment would be tremendous. As a university, we believe that there are many ways to learn, and creativity or cultural experiences, like the festival, just make it easier for us to engage with the themes. That's why we support events like Re/action Festival."

On 26 and 27 August the city will be filled with activities and performances in Jubilee square, St Peter's Square, Clock Tower, Museum Square and also Castle Gardens. Soft Touch Arts are hosting weeklong wrap around Junk Sculpture workshops as part of their Eco-Fest from 23 to 27 August and De Montfort University are also hosting Tiny Play, using multi-sensory experiences and play-led activities to guide 0-6 months olds and their families through Leicester Gallery. De Montfort University will also be hosting a Children's Clothes Swap at the Gallery on 27 August.

Smita Vadnerkar, Artistic Director of Nupur Arts explains, "It's great that through our celebratory parade, we are not only able to share our heritage and history but also raise awareness of the climate crisis. After all, culture and creativity are vital drivers of learning, sharing and enabling change!"

Re/action Festival's first outing in the city sounds like a fabulous way to finish the school summer holidays. There are lots more free festival activities to explore at Leicester's first-ever Re/action Festival - you can find more information about the festival weekend on 26 and 27 August at www.reactionfestival.org.uk