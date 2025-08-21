The Black British Theatre Awards 2025 Set For The Piccadilly Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Black British Theatre Awards (BBTAs) have announced that the 2025 ceremony will take place on Sunday, 26 October 2025, at London's legendary Piccadilly Theatre, home to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Now entering a landmark year, the BBTAs return to honour the transformative power of Black artistry in British theatre. The 2025 ceremony-sponsored by ATG Entertainment and presented in partnership with Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Global Creatures, and with thanks to Playful Productions-promises an unforgettable evening of live performances, emotional tributes, and a vibrant celebration of creative excellence.

Set in the beating heart of the West End, this year's awards night will bring together industry leaders, visionary artists, and theatre lovers from across the UK. It's more than a ceremony-it's a movement, spotlighting the rich contributions of Black performers, creatives, and backstage talent who are shaping the future of theatre.

'Co Directors and Founders Omar F Okai FRSA and Solange Urdang OBE, are proud to be working with lead sponsors ATG Entertainment in which will be a continuation of this pioneering event in British theatre. The 7th Black British Theatre Awards '

Tickets are on sale from Friday 22nd August at https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/black-british-theatre-awards/piccadilly-theatre/ - secure your seat for a night that champions brilliance and celebrates legacy.