The Belgrade Theatre Announces New Shows On Sale Including PETER PAN GOES WRONG and More

As Spring 2019 draws to a close, the Belgrade Theatre Coventry is looking forward to an action-packed new season, with a series of new shows now on sale for Autumn/Winter 2018-19.

Highlights of the season include Tim Rice's and Andrew Lloyd Webber's phenomenally popular Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, brought to the stage in a spectacular production from Bill Kenwright from 28 January - 1 February 2020. Mischief Theatre will also make a welcome return to Coventry from 25-29 February with their latest comedy Peter Pan Goes Wrong, the smash-hit follow-up to their multi-award-winning The Play That Goes Wrong and The Comedy About A Bank Robbery.

Following the success of their co-production of Lorraine Hansberry's classic A Raisin in the Sun in 2016, the Belgrade is once again teaming up with Eclipse Theatre (Black Men Walking, 2018) to present the world premiere of Janice Okoh's The Gift. Directed by Dawn Walton, this outrageous comedy-drama explores themes of imperialism, inter-racial adoption, cultural appropriation and drinking tea through the eyes of two people called Sarah - one in 1852, the other in the present day. The Gift runs at the Belgrade Theatre 18-25 January.

Fans of new drama can also look forward to Holding the Centre, a new production from Women Writes presented in association with the Belgrade Theatre 4-7 September. Written by Birmingham playwright Joan Carty, this powerful play follows one young man on a journey to find himself after the shocking death of a friend throws the life he has built up into disarray.

Then from 18-22 February, The Children's Theatre Partnership, Royal and Derngate and Nottingham Playhouse present a new adaptation of Louis Sachar's award-winning novel Holes. Now a hit film starring Shia LaBeouf, Sigourney Weaver and Patricia Arquette, this modern-day kids' classic tells the story of the unlucky Stanley Yelnats, who is sent to a labour camp as punishment for a crime he didn't commit. Will Stanley and his new friends unearth what's really going on at the camp where they're forced to dig holes all day? Find out in this thrillingly off-beat comedy adventure.

For families, the multi-award-winning Zoo Co present a magical, visual story in their lively and engaging show Messy on 25 and 26 October. Packed with original music, puppetry, tap dancing and even a trip to the moon, Messy has been created in partnership with the ADHD Foundation, and is performed by a mixed Deaf and hearing cast with Sign Supported English. All performances will be relaxed performances to help ensure accessibility for all audiences. The show is recommended for children aged 4-8. TV favourite Peppa Pig is also back from 7-9 April 2020 with her latest stage outing, Peppa Pig's Best Day Ever, promising a road trip full of adventures.

Finally, there'll be opportunities to discover some of the region's most exciting emerging talent when MonologueSlam returns on Saturday 9 November, followed by our New Black Showcase from 13-15 November. Following a lengthy auditions process, MonologueSlam offers up and coming actors a chance to perform in front of a panel of industry professionals, including agents, directors and casting directors. Now in its sixth year, the New Black Showcase is run in partnership with Euphoric Ink, and provides a platform for new writers from our Critical Mass programme for new playwrights from BAMER (Black, Asian, Minority Ethnic and Refugee) backgrounds.

The new shows join an already packed programme for the season ahead, including brand new Belgrade Theatre co-productions of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein and Hanif Kureishi's My Beautiful Laundrette, as well as Shane Richie's star turn in The Entertainer, Phizzical's Bollywood-style musical Stardust and this year's Christmas pantomime, Puss in Boots.

Tickets to all of these shows and more are available to book now by calling the box office on 024 7655 3055 or visiting www.belgrade.co.uk where prices are cheaper. You can also take advantage of even better deals by claiming 20% off when you book tickets for two or more selected shows.





