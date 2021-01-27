The Barn Theatre to Stream Archived Recording of DADDY LONG LEGS Starring Ryan Bennett and Rebecca Jayne-Davies 

The Barn Theatre have announced today that they will be releasing an archive recording of their 2019 Built by Barn production of the musical Daddy Long Legs for a limited number of dates over the Valentine's Day and February half term weekends.

The Built by Barn production, which stars Ryan Bennett (Jersey Boys, The Importance of Being Earnest) as Jervis Pendleton and Rebecca Jayne-Davies (Half a Sixpence, Singing in the Rain) as Jerusha Abbott, originally ran at the Barn Theatre in Cirencester from 2 October - 2 November 2019 and marked the first time that a UK theatre had produced the Drama Desk award-winning musical.

Daddy Long Legs is set in turn-of-the-century New England and tells the story of orphan Jerusha Abbott and her mysterious benefactor who agrees to send her to college, who she dubs 'Daddy Long Legs' after seeing his elongated shadow.

With a score of stunning musical numbers, Daddy Long Legs is the tale of two lives colliding and unfolding through Jerusha's letters addressing her Daddy Long Legs, working as an insight into her innermost thoughts of the world. Daddy Long Legs is an uplifting piece of theatre that questions identity whilst highlighting the importance of education, imagination and love.

The award-winning musical with music and lyrics by Paul Gordon and a book by John Caird, is based on the classic novel by Jean Webster that inspired the 1955 film starring Fred Astaire. The production is directed by Kirstie Davis, with set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly, musical direction by Charlie Ingles, lighting design by Sam Rowcliffe-Tanner, sound design by Harry Smith. The onstage band comprises of Alex Crawford, Rosalind Ford and Charlie Ingles.

The recording has been produced by post-production lead editor Ben Evans and post-production sound designer Harry Smith.

The recording will be available internationally on the following select dates and times (in GMT):

Friday 12th Feb - 7:30pm

Sat 13th Feb - 10am & 7:30pm

Sun 14th Feb - 5:30pm

Friday 19th Feb - 7:30pm

Sat 20th Feb - 10am & 7:30pm

Sun 21st Feb - 5:30pm

This latest digital announcement follows the Barn Theatre's recent acclaimed stream runs of both their productions of Marry Me A Little and Peter Pan, both directed by Kirk Jameson, and their critically acclaimed digital co-production of Henry Filloux-Bennett's adaptation of What a Carve Up!, directed by Tamara Harvey.

The Barn Theatre also recently announced that they would be reuniting with the team behind What a Carve Up! to co-produce a contemporary adaptation of the Oscar Wilde classic The Picture of Dorian Gray, once again written by Henry Filloux-Bennett and directed by Tamara Harvey. The production will run from 16-31 March 2020 and will star Fionn Whitehead (Dunkirk, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch) in the title role.

Tickets for the production at the Barn Theatre are now on sale internationally at £12 and can be purchased at barntheatre.org.uk/barn-at-home.