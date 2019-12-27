The Albany Theatre Announces New Comedy Club

The Albany Theatre has announced its brand-new COMEDY CLUB in association with Off The Kerb.

Sniggers, snorts, chortles, chuckles and good old belly-laughs, the theatre invites audiences to join them for a regular barrel of hilarity with both established and up-and-coming comedians from across the touring circuit and television performing live in our studio.

The first Comedy Club night is on Friday 10 January | 8pm with an introductory offer of £10 per ticket. Acts will be announced online.

Off The Kerb has established itself as one of the leading comedy agencies in the UK, discovering and managing some of the biggest and best names in comedy and entertainment. These globally renowned artists have won numerous awards ranging from BAFTAs, Royal Television Society Awards, National Television Awards, Sony Awards for Radio and Edinburgh Fringe Festival Comedy Awards.

Their multi-talented stable of acts span all aspects of comedy entertainment from television and radio appearances, voiceovers, stage and screen castings and corporate bookings to live performances - whether at comedy clubs, university circuit, arts centres, the Edinburgh Fringe Festival or record-breaking arena tours both domestically and internationally.

"We're really excited to get this new Comedy Club set up. It'll give comedy fans a regular opportunity to see the very best comedians on the touring circuit - with both established names and up-and-coming acts. We're also hoping to expand the evenings in the very near future to include food and drink options so our Comedy Club at The Albany Theatre will definitely be the place to be." explains Darren Knapton, Events Manager at The Albany Theatre

The Comedy Club will continue with next dates on Friday 14 February | Friday 20 March @ 8pm. The full line-ups will be announced online. For more details see the theatre website www.albanytheatre.co.uk/comedy-club

The Albany's schedule continues into the spring with a programme of shows now on sale: from Strictly favourites to legendary music tributes, classic drama to comedy and thrilling theatre for younger audiences. For further information about all shows and booking tickets see online at www.albanytheatre.co.uk, the box office on 02476 99 89 64 or in person at the theatre on Albany Road.





