Teatro Vivo To Present Site-Specific ORPHEUS AND THE UNDERWORLD At Nothe Fort

This September, Teatro Vivo will bring a new site-specific theatre experience to Nothe Fort in Weymouth with Orpheus and the Underworld, running September 11–13, 2025.

Part of Reveal – Weymouth and Portland Town of Culture 2025, the immersive production invites audiences to join Orpheus and Eurydice’s gig at the Nothe Tavern—until tragedy strikes, and the journey leads deep into the underworld beneath the fort.

Along the way, audiences will meet the three-headed dog Cerberus, encounter the dead, and attempt to negotiate with Hades himself. The adventure includes a promenade with performers to and around Nothe Fort, meeting characters in the atmospheric rooms below ground, before returning to the tavern for “the gig to end all gigs.” And remember: Do not look back.

Tickets are £15 (£12 concessions, and £8 for children at the Saturday matinee) and are available at teatrovivo.co.uk.