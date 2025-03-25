Tamta Brings Comes to London With Headline Show at Colours Hoxton This May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tamta, the visionary pop artist and fashion icon, is set to captivate London with a headline performance at Colours Hoxton on Friday, May 2nd, 2025. Fresh off the release of her latest single, 'KHORUMI', from her EP 'The Villain', Tamta will bring her genre-blending sound, avant-garde style, and dynamic stage presence to the heart of East London.

'KHORUMI' is a bold fusion of leftfield electronic sounds and pop, inspired by the traditional Georgian war dance of the same name. Featuring lyrics in Greek and Georgian, the track-produced by TEO.x3 and released under her indie label Kiki Music Group, exclusively distributed by Minos EMI/Universal Music-marks a daring new chapter in Tamta's career.

Speaking about the track, Tamta says, "KHORUMI is deeply personal yet universally resonant. Inspired by the dynamic rhythm of the traditional Georgian doli drum, the song embodies themes of resilience, freedom, and unity. It's a musical narrative of searching, confronting, and celebrating victory."

Fans attending the London show can expect an immersive, high-energy experience inspired by Tamta's sold-out residency at SMUT Athens-a venue credited with bringing a Berlin-style Berghain vibe to the Athenian queer techno club scene. Known for her bold visuals and electrifying performances, Tamta will deliver a genre-blurring set featuring tracks from her Identity Crisis LP, The Villain EP, and the newly announced 'The Heroine' EP (set for release on April 4rth), along with fan-favourite hits. The performance will feature dynamic choreography, atmospheric visuals, and cutting-edge production.

Tamta's rising global influence is unmistakable. With over 250 million streams and YouTube views, she continues to push creative boundaries. Her previous single, 'ANAKATA', has amassed over 770k views, while she has been featured in Vogue, Wonderland, Madame Figaro, and Marie Claire (Czech Republic). Her collaborations with brands such as Mugler, Adidas, and Converse further cement her status as a style icon.

Her career highlights include representing Cyprus at Eurovision 2019, earning 13th place out of 41 countries, and a subsequent European tour, where she performed at PRIDE Barcelona and Madrid in front of 80,000 people. She has also made her mark as a judge on X Factor Greece and X Factor Georgia.

Now, with her focus on a broader international audience, Tamta's London performance promises to be a standout event. Audiences will witness an artist at the height of her creative powers-seamlessly blending her Georgian and Greek heritage with cutting-edge global sounds, making her one of the most exciting voices in modern pop.

Comments