Take A Magic Carpet Ride To Wolverhampton With ALADDIN

Promising to be all you could ever wish for in a pantomime, Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has announced today that next year's magical panto will be ALADDIN - a magic carpet ride for the whole family full of fabulous fun and spectacular staging!

Tickets for ALADDIN from Saturday 3 December 2022 - Saturday 7 January 2023 will go on sale to Friends of the Grand and members from 8am online on Monday 6 December 2021 and public sales begin at 8am online on Wednesday 8 December 2021.

Join Aladdin on a spectacular quest from humble beginnings to riches beyond his wildest dreams! With a magical lamp, the help of a trusty genie and three wishes, only he can take on the evil sorcerer Abanazar! Can he conquer the cave of wonders and who will win the heart of the princess in the most spellbinding battle of good versus evil!? Find out in the Grand Theatre's glittering 2022/23 pantomime, on sale next week!

Casting for ALADDIN is to be announced soon.

Adrian Jackson, Chief Executive & Artistic Director of the Grand Theatre said; "As we finally open Cinderella, we're very excited to announce that work has already started creating a brand-new production of Aladdin for next season. There is always huge excitement around the Grand Theatre panto and with tickets on sale next week, those who wish to book early for the best seats won't need a magic lamp! We are thrilled to have pantomime back in Wolverhampton after an agonising two-year break, and we look forward to welcoming the whole family at this most magical time of year!"

The headline sponsor for ALADDIN will be Dudley Zoo & Castle.

Tickets for the 2021/22 pantomime CINDERELLA can be booked online now and tickets for the 2022/23 pantomime ALADDIN can be booked online from 8 December 2021 with priority booking for Friends of the Grand and members from 6 December 2021.