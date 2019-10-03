T.REXTASY - THE ACOUSTIC SHOW Announced At The Albany Theatre

T.Rextasy, presented by Sweeney Entertainments, return to venues across the UK with a brand new acoustic show, accompanied by the Mavron quartet. This special concert will transport audiences back to relive the good old days of the 1970's.

Marc Bolan, with his band T.Rex, was one of the most flamboyant and charismatic stars of the original glam rock era. With Bolan's special ingredient of Rock-a-Boogie songs, the band had a string of huge hits throughout the 1970s including Love to Boogie, Telegram Sam, Jeepster and 20th Century Boy.

T.Rextasy have now been performing around the world for over 25 years, a career that ironically out lives Marc's very own T.Rex. The band is now accepted as the world's only official live tribute band dedicated to Marc Bolan & T.Rex, and the only band endorsed and approved by Marc Bolan's family, estate, original ex-members of T.Rex, and Bolan's catalogue management. The band has been described by many as 'beyond the boundaries of tribute'.

T.Rextasy - The Acoustic Show will bring audiences the music of Marc Bolan and T.Rex as never seen, or heard before! For this specially created, totally acoustic interpretation of T.Rex, T.Rextasy will be accompanied by a string quartet.

Sweeney Entertainments, co-founded by Julie and Peter Sweeney, has been providing a wide repertoire of top-quality touring shows for theatre and corporate events for over eighteen years both in the UK and internationally and now boasts a repertoire of fourteen touring productions. The company saw its busiest year to date in 2018 and now has even more performances on offer, at a growing number of venues, and with the strongest audience figures to date. Julie said: "We are really excited to be presenting this intimate evening of classic T.Rex. This acoustic concert show, accompanied by a string quartet, will being a really special event! A must-see for lovers of the music of T.Rex."

Danielz, lead vocalist and lead guitarist, said "I absolutely love playing the songs of T.Rex. It's the actual buzz one gets of going on stage and giving the audience a live experience. Fans are coming to have a good time, and when I see people smiling and doing just that it makes it really worthwhile."

This intimate evening features a range of classic Bolan songs and audience Q&As plus the band will be in the foyer for a meet and greet after the show! This will undoubtedly be a unique experience that shouldn't be missed.

T.REXTASY - THE ACOUSTIC SHOW The Albany Theatre, Coventry - Thursday 28th November 7.30pm Tickets: £26.00 Box Office: 024 7699 8964 Website: www.albanytheatre.co.uk. For full tour dates visit sweeneyentertainments.co.uk.





