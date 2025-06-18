TOTALLY THAMES 2025 Returns This September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From Monday 1st to Sunday 28th September, the Totally Thames festival will return to the capital with a spectacular, multi-arts programme that celebrates the River Thames' past, present, and future. Produced by the Thames Festival Trust, this beloved annual event once again invites Londoners and visitors alike to experience the city's iconic river through music, dance, art, film, installations, clean-ups, and community events.

This year, the festival takes on new urgency with a renewed focus on ecology and care, spotlighting the river's environmental fragility amid rising concerns around pollution and habitat degradation. Collaborating with artists, activists, and communities, Totally Thames 2025 explores how creativity can deepen our relationship with the river and reimagine sustainable futures.

Totally Thames 2025 is a rallying call to reconnect with London’s river—not just as a site of heritage, but as a living force shaping the city’s future. Through art, action, and imagination, the festival invites audiences to rediscover the Thames in all its complexity.

Full programme and ticket information available at www.thamesfestivaltrust.org.

Programme

St Katharine Docks Classic Boat Festival

Dates Saturday 6th September (11:00–17:00) & Sunday 7th September (11:00–16:00)

Location St Katharine Docks, 50 St Katharine's Way, London E1W 1LA

River Recital 2025 Summer Concert

Date Sunday 7th September

Location The Arts Ark, Tower Bridge Moorings, 31 Mill Street, SE1 2AX

Conduit

Date Saturday 13th September

Location Crossness Pumping Station, Bazalgette Way, Abbey Wood, London SE2 9AQ

Great River Race

Date Saturday 20th September

Location From Millwall in the East to Richmond in the West

SKYE ZONE Burial

Date Saturday 27th September

Location Brunel Museum, Railway Avenue, Rotherhithe, London SE16 4LF

River of Sound

Date September (24-hour broadcast, exact date TBC)

Location Resonance FM (104.4FM in Central London, DAB in Greater London and online worldwide at resonancefm.com/listen), with features from multiple river locations

