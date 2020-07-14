THURSFORD'S ENCHANTED JOURNEY OF LIGHT Replaces Christmas Show This Year

Due to the continued uncertainty around when theatres can reopen and live performance can once again be staged, it has become necessary for Thursford Christmas Spectacular to postpone until 2021.

Thursford Christmas Spectacular has entertained more than 6 million visitors of all ages from across the globe since opening its first Christmas Eve performance over 40 years ago, becoming one of Europe's biggest seasonal shows. The award-winning production, which would normally run annually from early November, employs around 360 dancers, singers, musicians, variety acts, technicians, wardrobe teams, ushers, caterers and production staff each year.

Whilst obviously unavoidable, it is with great sadness that this year will be the first since opening its doors in 1977, that the show has been unable to happen.

Ticket holders for the 2020 production will be contacted by the bookings and reservations team or their point of purchase by mid-August 2020, offering the option of an automatic seat transfer to a new date in 2021 or to arrange refund.

With the Thursford Christmas Spectacular show on pause for 2020, and whilst Santa is in ICE-olation at the North pole until Christmas Eve and therefore unable to greet children and grandchildren at the end of Santa's Magical Journey, an enchanting new festive celebration will light up Thursford as an alternative Christmas treat.

Thursford's Enchanted Journey of Light will be a magical walk-through experience for all ages running from 19 November 2020 until 3 January 2021. An all-new indoor Wonderland Trail: a maze of steam engines, fairy-tale characters and an immersive experience of light and sound including one of the UK's biggest kinetic light displays, will lead to a 4-acre Lantern Light Extravaganza: a beautiful, breath-taking outdoor installation of luminous sculptures, from a fantasy forest of jungle animals to the wilds of the North Pole.

Tickets for Thursford's Enchanted Journey of Light will be £15 each (free for under 3 years), with time slots allocated from 3pm daily via the Thursford Box Office www.thursford.com or 01328 878477.

John Cushing OBE, CEO, Founder, Producer and Director of Thursford Christmas Spectacular, said:

"This has been a heart-breaking time for me and my team at Thursford as it has been for so many. We have watched and waited, hoping for news and direction as to the implications for mass gatherings and live performances, which, in these uncertain times, remain unclarified at this time.

We have spent the last few months working tirelessly towards the Christmas Spectacular show, hoping to continue our normal year's schedule through to the autumn. However, following many hours discussing ways to achieve this, considering restrictions and safety measures, and with the concern for due care of our audience, cast and production team always being foremost in our minds, we felt that our only option was to postpone the show for this year.

Whilst we allow the cancellation of the Christmas Spectacular this year to sink in, we are delighted to welcome in the Enchanted Journey of Light as a magical festive alternative. The beautiful collection of lanterns, will light up Thursford and brighten our hearts. We hope that visitors from far and wide will come and walk the Wonderful Trail with us and in doing so, continue to support the local community, hotels, B&Bs, rental properties and hospitality venues throughout Norfolk.

Christmas is a special time of hope, joy, sharing and caring, and after a year filled with uncertainty and loss it is more important than ever that we celebrate all that we are thankful for. We look forward to seeing Christmas Spectacular audiences return in 2021 and hope that many will also visit our Enchanted Journey of Light this year."

Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You