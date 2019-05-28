THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW Comes to London This Summer

One of the most iconic characters in children's literature will wiggle his way to London this Summer in celebration of a major birthday. The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show will play a limited 4-week run at Troubadour White City Theatre from Wednesday 7 August to Sunday 1 September, to mark the 50th Anniversary of Eric Carle's beloved book.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show features a menagerie of 75 enchanting puppets during a magical show that faithfully adapts four of Eric Carle's best loved books for the stage. The 50th Anniversary production will feature a brand-new line-up of stories for 2019; Brown Bear, Brown Bear, 10 Little Rubber Ducks, the return of The Very Lonely Firefly and, of course, The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

Eric Carle said: "I am delighted that the 50th anniversary of The Very Hungry Caterpillar will be celebrated with such an enchanting production, and that my friends in London will be able to share the same enjoyment I felt when seeing my characters come to life on stage."

Eric Carle's books have captivated generations of readers with their iconic hand-painted illustrations and distinctively simple stories, introducing millions of children to a bigger, brighter world, and to their first experience of reading itself. Carle has illustrated more than seventy books, most of which he also wrote, and more than 132 million copies of his books have sold around the world.

His best-known work, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, has nibbled its way into the hearts of millions of children all over the world, and in 2019 celebrates its 50th Anniversary. Since it was first published in 1969 it has been translated into 62 languages and sold over 50 million copies worldwide, remaining one of the bestselling children's books of all time.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show is adapted for the stage by director Jonathan Rockefeller, whose production sees four master puppeteers weave their way through Eric Carle's stories, bringing to life 75 magical puppets that faithfully recreate the wonderfully colourful world of Carle's illustrations.

Jonathan Rockefeller said: "We're excited to bring new Eric Carle stories to the London stage alongside perennial favourite 'The Very Hungry Caterpillar'. 'Brown Bear' is another of Eric's best loved characters embraced by our little - and very enthusiastic - audience members!"

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show first premiered in Australia in 2015 before opening in New York at the Acorn Theatre in January 2016. The New York production broke box office records and attracted celebrities with families including Chelsea Clinton, Emily Blunt, Neil Patrick Harris and Diane Sawyer. The show has since played two West End seasons at the Ambassadors Theatre in 2016 and 2017.





