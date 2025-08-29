THE UNFAIR ADVANTAGE Comes to @sohoplace

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a sold-out run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and a four-month US tour, Australia's foremost sleight-of-hand specialist Harry Milas is bringing his electrifying show THE UNFAIR ADVANTAGE to London for a strictly limited West End season. From 26 August to 11 October, audiences will step into the shadows at 5th Floor @sohoplace, where only 35 guests per performance will witness the secrets of professional card cheating - techniques so refined they've made Harry a trusted advisor to casino security teams.

Part performance, part tutorial, this is no ordinary act. Audiences are granted exclusive access to the secrets of professional card cheating, techniques so refined they've earned Harry a lifetime ban from gaming halls across the globe, and, ironically, made him a trusted advisor to casino security teams tasked with catching fraudsters.

An important note for audience members – before participating in this experience you'll be asked to sign a legal contract of confidentiality. Please bear this in mind when choosing to take part. Once signed, Harry guides spectators through a shadowy world of misdirection, stacked decks, and psychological manipulation, revealing tricks that have fooled pit bosses, high rollers, and law enforcement.

Harry Milas has captivated audiences across Adelaide Fringe, the largest arts festival in the southern hemisphere, as well as selling out extended runs in Chicago, San Diego, Seattle, Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and an exclusive residency at the Sydney Harbour Bridge Pylon and now, London audiences have the chance to see why.

Harry has consulted and designed magic effects for several of Australia's theatre companies including Belvoir St Theatre. Harry has also provided exclusive performance for Cartier, Westpac and Google and has trained casino security to identify card fraud and police fair play.

Nica Burns says, “Truly up-close and personal, The Unfair Advantage is a unique, fascinating experience in a special setting with only 35 tickets available per a performance. Don't lose out, book now!”