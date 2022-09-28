THE STEPTOE AND SON RADIO SHOW Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Marking 60 years since the very first broadcast, a new production of the classic BBC TV comedy Steptoe and Son heads to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

The show, at the SJT on 20 and 21 October, sees the return of Jeremy Smith and John Hewer as Albert Steptoe and son Harold. Both performers starred in the acclaimed productions Steptoe and Son (UK tour, 2017-2018) and Christmas with Steptoe and Son (UK tour, 2019-2021).

Steptoe and Son ran for eight series from 1962 to 1974, spawned two film spin-offs and is fondly remembered as one of the greatest and most influential programmes on British TV. The two warring rag-and-bone-men in their Shepherd's Bush scrapyard home, Albert and Harold, became household favourites across generations and still continue to entertain audiences today.

This latest adaptation features three classic episodes presented a radio play. "The attraction is that these vintage stories will be presented with the emphasis now squarely on the script, and the dynamism between the central characters," says John, who plays Harold.

"It's a different theatricality. We're still in costume and 'in character', but this time it's a mock-up of a live studio recording, with its flashing 'applause' lights and direct address from the performers make the audience feel directly involved. The three chosen episodes - Is That Your Horse Outside?, A Death in the Family and Upstairs, Downstairs, Upstairs, Downstairs - will easily familiarise and reacquaint audience to the Steptoe saga, allowing them to explore all the foibles and tropes of this most iconic father-and-son pairing."

Jeremy Smith trained at the National Youth Theatre and was also a member of The Young Vic Company and has toured in several productions ranging from farce to Shakespeare. John Hewer, who adapted Ray Galton and Alan Simpson's original TV scripts for this stage version, works as a writer and director, but is best known for his iconic portrayal of Tommy Cooper in the UK's No. 1 tribute show Just Like That! The Tommy Cooper Show, and for his performance as Tony Hancock in Hancock's Half Hour - The Lost Episodes.

The Steptoe and Son Radio Show is produced by Hambledon Productions and Apollo Theatre Company. It is suitable for 12+. The production, and the works of both Apollo Theatre Company and Hambledon Productions, have been endorsed by both the original writers, Ray Galton OBE and Alan Simpson OBE.

The Steptoe and Son Radio Show can be seen at the SJT on Thursday 20 October at 1.45pm and 7.45pm and at Friday 21 October at 7.45pm.Tickets, priced from £10, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com.