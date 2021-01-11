THE SORCERER'S APPRENTICE Announces A One Month Delay For Its World Premiere

The filming of new British musical 'The Sorcerer's Apprentice' has been delayed due to unforeseen circumstances, and it will now get its world premiere on the streaming platform stream.theatre from Friday 26 February - Sunday 14 March 2021.

Producer James Seabright said: "The birth of this magical new musical has been a five -year journey to date, so a small final delay only heightens the air of suspense! Thankfully we are only having to postpone the streaming schedule by a month and to build excitement, we are today releasing a new video and song, 'Spellbound', featuring Mary Moore and Yazdan Qafouri."

'The Sorcerer's Apprentice', by Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost, directed by Charlotte Westenra ('The Wicker Husband', Watermill) explores the extraordinary world of a sorcerer and his rebellious daughter, as she discovers the explosive possibilities of her newfound magical powers.

Against the backdrop of the Northern Lights, a small town has been pushed to the brink of collapse in a bid for progress and prosperity. To rescue Midgard from certain destruction, father and daughter must heal their relationship and work together. This gripping family-friendly story sees brooms coming to life and love blossoming anew.

Acclaimed musical theatre writers Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost have created this gender-swapped twist on the timeless poem by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, which also inspired the Dukas symphony that memorably featured in the Disney film 'Fantasia'.

Learn more at www.tsamusical.com.