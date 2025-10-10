THE SNOW QUEEN: A Woodland Adventure Comes to the Albany This Christmas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Packed with original sing-along songs, puppetry, dance and lively audience interaction, this joyful reimagining of Hans Christian Andersen's beloved fairy tale celebrates friendship, warmth and the wonder of helping one another. At its heart is Gerda, a fearless and curious young mouse who leads the adventure through magical woodland worlds of snowy forests, starlit skies and icy landscapes—inviting children to discover their own courage and appreciation for the natural world along the way. From artistic director Nancy Hirst (co-creator of the Saves Christmas series, The Brook Theatre), with design by Laura McEwen (Well Done Mummy Penguin, the Albany; The Princess and the Pea, Unicorn Theatre) and original music by Eamonn O'Dwyer (The Lion Inside, Southbank Centre), The Snow Queen is a festive treat for children and their grown-ups alike.

It's Christmas Eve in Bluebell Wood, and excitement is in the air. Gerda, the littlest mouse, is hosting a cozy sleepover with her Best Friend Kai. But something's not quite right… A sudden chill sweeps through the trees. The mysterious Snow Queen has cast an unhappiness spell over the forest, and Kai vanishes in a flurry of snow. The audience join Gerda on her quest to find him. Along the way, she meets a mischievous squirrel, a clever crow and the babbling Brook, and must face the Snow Queen—a powerful snow leopard whose icy spell has frozen Bluebell Wood. Can Gerda break the spell and save her friend in time for Christmas?

Artistic Director, writer and director Nancy Hirst said, “After a decade of creating festive shows for early years audiences at The Brook Theatre in Chatham, I'm thrilled to be developing a new production at the Albany and taking it on the road. The Snow Queen: A Woodland Adventure marks an exciting new chapter for Icon as we bring our work to new communities and audiences. My ambition was to create an interactive experience that truly places children and their grown-ups at the heart of the story. Rarely do girls lead such adventures, and in Gerda I wanted to create a fearless, curious and determined protagonist, ensuring young audiences see strength and potential reflected on stage. I hope this production not only delights and entertains but also fills families with festive joy and inspires children to believe in their own bravery, creativity and kindness long after the performance ends.”

Nancy Hirst founded Icon Theatre in 2002 with the vision of creating accessible, high-quality theatre projects and productions. Nancy has worked as a freelance director on projects at companies and venues including Opera North, Royal Opera House, Yvonne Arnaud, Soho Theatre, Battersea Arts Centre, The Arcola and the Young Vic. Her productions have won awards including the Scotsman Fringe First, Music and Drama Education, and Amnesty International Freedom of Expression Awards.

Icon Theatre is an award-winning theatre company and participatory arts charity led by artistic director Nancy Hirst. For over a decade, it has created popular Christmas shows for early years children at The Brook Theatre in Chatham, with recent titles including Little Fox's Christmas Garden, The Little Lost Frog and the Christmas Wish, and Reginald Rabbit Rescues Christmas. Icon also produces large-scale, site-specific, outdoor, and immersive theatre by collaborating with world-class artists and local communities. Recent productions include Ghost Ships (Historic Dockyard Chatham), co-produced with ZooNation and Amina Khayyam Dance Company; The Ballad of St John's Car Park (St George's Hotel), If Not Now (Rochester Castle) and The Chatham Witch (Fort Amherst). Icon also runs an award-winning youth programme and delivers participatory theatre in schools, drop-in centres and criminal justice settings.

The Albany is a performing arts centre in South East London, dedicated to inspiring, developing, and supporting creativity rooted in its local communities. Hosting year-round events—including award-winning programmes for young creatives and over-60s, alongside music, theatre, and family shows—the Albany is driven by local talent and imagination. A hub for innovation, it houses 22 resident organisations and supports emerging talent through initiatives like weekly takeovers for 12–24-year-olds and the youth music project REZON8. Its programmes—Associate Artists, Artist of Change, and Creative Communities Membership—offer vital support to artists and creatives. The Albany's Community Council places local voices at the core of its decision-making.