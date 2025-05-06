THE OWL AND THE PUSSYCAT WENT TO SEE Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The funny, magical and wondrous story of The Owl and The Pussycat comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre this May half-term. Based on the classic poem by Edward Lear, The Owl and the Pussycat Went to See is adapted for the stage by Sheila Ruskin and David Wood, with music and lyrics by David Wood.

The Owl and the Pussycat set sail in a pea-green boat for the mystical land where the Bong-Tree grows, and on the way meet a whole host of charming characters including the Plum Pudding Flea, The Runcible Spoon and Head Jumbly. Our intrepid travellers long to be married, but will they get a happily-ever-after?

The show is performed by the SJT's Youth Theatre groups 1, 2 and 3: Albert, Yasmin, Alex, Caitlin, Jasmin, Freya, Arabella, Sebastian, Robbie, Tiggy, Florence, Rosie, Finley, Arabella, Isla, Ella, Olive and Mia.

It's directed by Alice Kynman, who says: “Our Youth Theatre Groups have done an incredible job bringing The Owl and the Pussycat to life in this magical, family-friendly adventure. Their energy, ideas, and teamwork shine through in a fun and colourful retelling full of personality and creativity – it's a brilliant showcase of what young people can do!"

The Owl and the Pussycat Went to See is designed by Julia Wray, with lighting design by Mark 'Tigger' Johnson and sound design by Ernest Acquah.

It can be seen at the SJT at 6pm on Thursday 29 and Friday 30 May and at 2pm and 6pm on Saturday 31 May. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com

Comments