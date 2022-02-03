THE MAN WHO THOUGHT HE KNEW TOO MUCH is Now on UK Tour

Voloz Collective presents The Man Who Thought He Knew Too Much, on UK tour now! Wes Anderson meets Hitchcock meets Spaghetti Western in this fast-paced whodunnit with live musical scoring.

Performances run 2nd February - 27th February 2022.

After winning the Les Enfants Terribles and Greenwich Theatre Award 2020, Voloz Collective are heading on a UK tour with THE MAN WHO THOUGHT HE KNEW TOO MUCH. The show is an intercontinental, inter-genre, cinematic caper of accusations, accidents, and accents. Roger Clement, a Frenchman in 1960's New York, has followed the same predictable routine for years, until a minor delay saves him from an explosion, throwing his ordered world into chaos as Roger chases his would-be assassins around the world to discover the truth.

Raucously funny and endlessly inventive, this Lecoq-trained theatre company delights and stuns with live, original music and virtuosic acrobatics in this award-winning fast-paced whodunnit.

THE MAN WHO THOUGHT HE KNEW TOO MUCH comes to Swindon Arts for one night only- don't miss it!

Emily Wheatman said: "We will bring audiences to the roots of vaudevillian physical comedy with Voloz's own contemporary cinematic twist. I'm particularly thrilled to have the opportunity to perform the show in the south west, where I grew up before moving to France to study. I'm so excited to return to my hometown and local areas with this show, and give back to the communities that helped me thrive and allowed me to dream big."

Voloz Collective is an award-winning international physical theatre company that reinvents and recharges physical comedy - exploiting the capacities of the human body and blurring the lines between the theatrical and cinematic. Hailing from three different countries, the team of four was brought together by two years of study at L'Ecole Internationale de Théâtre Jacques Lecoq. Voloz has performed at venues ranging from an organic farm in rural Vermont to London's Pleasance Theatre, and their recent theatrical film, America played Off-Broadway in NYC as part of Ars Nova's ANT FEST. They have been awarded residencies at La Factorie (Normandy, France) and The Sable Project (Vermont, USA). This show has been developed at Paris's Guillotine Theatre, London's Greenwich Theatre and at The Pleasance's 'A Pleasance Scratch, and won the Les Enfants Terribles and Greenwich Theatre Award 2020.