THE MAGIC OF CHRISTMAS Comes to Brick Lane Music Hall

In the tradition of Brick Lane Music Hall's beloved festive variety shows, this winter will bring a brand new production; The Magic of Christmas running from 19th November to 19th December 2025.

Each year, the award-winning East London venue comes alive with festive song, laughter, and celebration in the true spirit of the season. The Magic of Christmas is hosted by the founder of the venue Vincent Hayes who was awarded with an MBE for services to British Music Hall,

With a blend of live music, comedy, and cabaret, The Magic of Christmas transforms the venue into a joyful festive haven where performance and entertainment meet nostalgia and community to capture the true spirit of the season.

The roots of music hall stretch back to 18th-century London, when lively performances filled the city's taverns and coffee houses. Music hall performance was very often paired with food and drink, originating from the tavern culture where audiences could eat, drink, watch performers, and join in the singing - a far cry from the formality of traditional theatres. From these convivial beginnings grew one of Britain's most enduring theatrical traditions and today, Brick Lane Music Hall is the only permanent venue in the UK dedicated exclusively to British music hall entertainment, presenting this traditional variety style year-round. With the combination of comedy and song, accompanied by festive food - this is variety in its purest form, The Magic of Christmas continues this British legacy with a new seasonal offering for 2025.

The music throughout The Magic of Christmas will celebrate the sounds of the season in all their forms - this year's production includes a smorgasbord of songs from the warmth of traditional carols to the nostalgia of Christmas chart topping pop hits, from smooth crooner ballads to favourite festive film soundtracks, and even a country Christmas medley.

Food and performance go hand in hand at Brick Lane Music Hall. For ‘The Magic of Christmas', evening audiences enjoy a three-course Christmas dinner and dancing, lunchtime shows include a full festive lunch, and matinees serve a seasonal afternoon tea. Together, they create a highly sociable, celebratory experience rooted in the long-standing Music Hall tradition of shared entertainment.The result is part show, part celebration and a chance to experience live performance reminiscent of those early Music Hall nights with great food, music, laughter, and good company all under one roof.

Host Vincent Hayes was recognised in 2013 with the award of an MBE for his services to British Music Hall - his lifelong passion for music hall, inspired him to keep the tradition alive for modern audiences. What began in the 1980s as lively performances in the back room of a Bethnal Green pub soon grew into a fully fledged venue in London's Brick Lane, opening in 1992 with the support of stars including Danny La Rue and Barbara Windsor. Now based in Silvertown, the venue continues Vincent's original vision; combining food, laughter and song in a spirit of warmth and welcome that remains true to the genre's roots.

Brick Lane Music Hall's Christmas production has become a long-standing highlight of London's festive calendar. This year's refreshed show reflects both continuity and renewal, celebrating a legacy of traditional entertainment while welcoming audiences old and new to experience it afresh.