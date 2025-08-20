THE LEGENDS OF THEM Will Embark on UK Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Legends of Them, the award winning show written and performed by the reggae star, leading actor and Brixton luminary Sutara Gayle, has announced a UK tour with a premiere announcement on Craig Charles' BBC Radio 6 Show. The production, directed by Jo McInnes, will tour to Birmingham Rep 3-4 October, HOME Manchester 17-18 October, Bristol Old Vic 14-15 November, Leeds Playhouse 18-19 November, Belgrade Theatre Coventry 21-22 November and Brighton Dome 28-29 November 2025. The tour marks the 40th anniversary of the Brixton Uprising.

The production originally premiered at Brixton House in September 2023 winning the OFFIE award for Best Performance Piece. It transferred to the Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre for a three week run in December 2024.

The Legends of Them charts the story of Sutara Gayle's extraordinary life - a pioneering female deejay on London's infamous reggae scene in the 1980s, Lorna Gee cut her cloth performing for the legendary Saxone, Coxsone and Nasty Rockers sound systems. A run-in with Linton Kwesi Johnson whilst waiting in the dole queue inspired her to write her first single Three Weeks Gone (mi Giro) which she heard for the first time on the radio whilst doing a stint in Holloway Prison. Going on to have her hit single Got To Find A Way in the reggae charts for 6 weeks, Lorna won the BC Radio London Reggae awards 2 years in a row in 1985 and 1986, followed by the 1992 New York, Tamika Reggae Award for best female Deejay.

In 1985 her sister Cherry Groce was shot by the police, sparking the second Brixton Uprising, and this landmark event in British history provides the socio-political backdrop to this compelling story. In her darkest hour, Lorna's brother - internationally renowned guru Mooji - takes her to India to experience her first Satsang (spiritual gathering) and it is Lorna's spiritual encounter - with the 3 legends in her life as her spiritual guides, her mother, sister and ancestry Nanny of the Maroons - which frames this story. Neither a conventional play or musical, The Legends of Them is a unique theatrical, shared spiritual experience. Expect a no holds barred, intimate encounter with an outstanding virtuoso performer who conjures multiple characters in this epic story.



Nina Lyndon, the co-founder of Hackney Showroom who are celebrating their 10th anniversary as a company, said: “We're thrilled to be taking The Legends of Them to audiences across the country. Sutara is an extraordinary artist with a unique gift and it has been such an honour to work with her and create this truly unique piece of work that brings together music, Black British history and spiritual transcendence. We can't wait to engage communities across the country in this truly memorable experience.”

A memory: South London reggae pioneer Sutara Gayle AKA Lorna Gee hears her radio debut from Holloway Prison. Another: She's engulfed in the Brixton uprising sparked by the police shooting of her sister. And now she is here, a silent retreat, seeking spiritual guidance from her brother Mooji and ancestor Nanny of the Maroons, and a moment of transcendence. Powered by high-octane musical numbers and a virtuoso performance, the critically acclaimed, award-winning The Legends of Them is a breathtaking, roof-raising chronicle of Sutara's singular, extraordinary life.

Tour Dates

Brixton House presents The Legends of Them

Zoo Southside, Main House

117 Nicolson St, Edinburgh EH8 9ER

August 19 - 24

17:25pm

Tickets: £18/£17

Age: 14+

Content warnings: Contains references to racism, sexual assault & drugs misuse

70 mins

https://zoofestival.co.uk/programme/the-legends-of-them--here--now-showcase/

The Legends of Them

Birmingham Rep

6 Centenary Square, Birmingham

B1 2EP

October 3 - 4

19:45

Tickets: £22 / £18

Age: 14+

Content warnings: Contains references to racism, sexual assault & drugs misuse

70 mins

https://www.birmingham-rep.co.uk

The Legends of Them

HOME Manchester

2 Tony Wilson Place, Manchester

M15 4FN

October 17, 19:30

October 18: 14:00 / 19:30

Tickets: £26.20 / £21.20 / £19.20

Age: 14+

Content warnings: Contains references to racism, sexual assault & drugs misuse

70 mins

https://www.homemcr.org

The Legends of Them

Bristol Old Vic

King St, Bristol

BS1 4ED

November 14 - 15

Tickets: From £15

Age: 14+

Content warnings: Contains references to racism, sexual assault & drugs misuse

70 mins

https://bristololdvic.org.uk/

The Legends of Them

Leeds Playhouse

Playhouse Square, Quarry Hill, Leeds

LS2 7UP

November 18 - 19

Captioned performance 19 November

Tickets: £35 / £32 / £28 / £25 / £15

Age: 14+

Content warnings: Contains references to racism, sexual assault & drugs misuse

70 mins

https://www.leedsplayhouse.org.uk/event/the-legends-of-them/

The Legends of Them

Belgrade Theatre

Belgrade Square, Corporation St, Coventry

November 21 - 22

On sale soon

Tickets: to be announced by venue

Age: 14+

Content warnings: Contains references to racism, sexual assault & drugs misuse

70 mins

https://www.belgrade.co.uk/

The Legends of Them

Brighton Dome

Church St, Brighton and Hove, Brighton BN1 1UE

November 28 - 29

Tickets: to be announced by venue

Age: 14+

Content warnings: Contains references to racism, sexual assault & drugs misuse

70 mins

https://brightondome.org/