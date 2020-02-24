THE KING AND I is Coming to The Bristol Hippodrome

THE KING AND I is a testament to the lavish heritage of gloriously romantic musical theatre - it is the greatest musical from the golden age of musicals. Featuring a company of over 50 world-class performers, a full scale orchestra and classic songs such as I Whistle a Happy Tune, Getting to Know You and Shall We Dance, this critically acclaimed the multi Tony Award winning production of THE KING AND I will visit the Bristol Hippodrome as part of its international tour between 24 March - 04 April 2020.



This unmissable production of THE KING AND I follows a critically acclaimed Broadway smash hit run and a sell-out record breaking season at both the world famous London Palladium and Tokyo Theatre Orb. Before India, Taiwan, Sydney, Manila, Singapore and Hong Kong the international tour will also visit Glasgow, Hull, Milton Keynes, Liverpool, Woking and Southampton.

Performing as Anna, fresh from her West End success, will be Annalene Beechey and reprising his critically acclaimed USA national performance as The King will be Darren Lee. The two stars have been wowing audiences as the Rodgers & Hammerstein's multi-award winning musical embarked on its international tour earlier this year and now the acting and dancing tour de force will be reunited in Bristol this winter.

Annalene said: "I absolutely love playing Anna, she is a dream role for any actress. I'm delighted to bring this wonderful production and our glorious King to Bristol!"

Darren said: "After playing the King all over the USA this role has such a special place in my heart, so to be able to tour the beautiful UK and see so many of your incredible cities like Bristol is really exciting for me."

Acclaimed Tony Award-winning Bartlett Sher - fresh from his huge Broadway success of To Kill A Mockingbird - will once again direct this majestic production and be reunited with his celebrated creative team that brought THE KING AND I to life in London last year.

THE KING AND I 2020 UK tour cast includes Ethan Le Phong and Paulina Yeung in the roles of the young lovers Lun Tha and Tuptim, Cezarah Bonner as Lady Thiang, alongside Kok-Hwa Lie in the role of Kralahome and Aaron Teoh Guan Ti as Prince Chulalongkorn. Philip Bulcock will take on the dual roles of Captain Orton and Sir Edward Ramsay and William M Lee will play Phra Alack. The female ensemble will have two new additions with Jessica Gomes-Ng and Sunny Yeo joining Yuki Abe, Miiya Alexandra, Aiko Kato, Misa Koide, Ela Lisondra, Yuki Ozeki, Ena Yamaguchi and Sian Yeo. The male ensemble will include Iroy Abesamis, Cletus Chan, Steven Hardcastle, Eu Jin Hwang, Jesse Milligan, Prem Rai and Joaquin Pedro Valdes. The Swings will be Rachel Jayne Picar, Nick Len, Jasmine Leung and Samuel How.

Set in 1860s Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna Leonowens, a British schoolteacher whom the modernist King, in an imperialistic world, brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children.

To book tickets please visit: atgtickets.com/bristol

