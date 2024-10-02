THE HISTORY BOYS Comes to the Belgrade Theatre, Coventry

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 20th Anniversary production of Alan Bennett’s modern classic The History Boys will play at Coventry’s Belgrade Theatre venue from Tuesday 8 to Saturday 12 October as part of its national tour.

A-Level results day. Cutlers’ Grammar School. 1980s Sheffield.

Eight unruly teenagers burst into adulthood with the best grades their school has ever seen, and their sights are set on something higher: to study at the most famous academic institutions in the world-Oxford and Cambridge. But their teachers can’t agree how best to tutor them. There’s Hector-the maverick English teacher who believes in culture for its own sake; Irwin-the shrewd supply teacher full of soundbites; Felix-the headmaster obsessed with league tables and Mrs Lintott-the History teacher who thinks her colleagues are all fools. The History Boys follows this bright bunch of boys in pursuit of sex, sport and a place at university, lifting the lid on staffroom rivalries and the anarchy of adolescence

The History Boys is the winner of over 30 major international awards. The original production at The National Theatre which opened in 2004 before international tour and film adaptation, starred the late Richard Griffiths and launched the careers of James Corden, Dominic Cooper, Russell Tovey, and Jamie Parker among others.

The cast will include Simon Rouse as Hector, Milo Twomey as Headmaster, Gillian Bevan as Mrs. Lintott and Bill Milner as Irwin. The students are played by Archie Christoph-Allen as Dakin, Lewis Cornay as Posner, Teddy Hinde as Timms, Yazdan Qafouri as Scripps, Ned Costello as Rudge, Mahesh Parmar as Akthar, Tashinga Bepete as Crowther, and Curtis Kemlo as Lockwood, with Rowena Bentley, Morgan Phillips, Zrey Sholapurkar, Elliot Parchment-Morrison, Rob Astillo and Jolyon Young as ensemble, many of whom are making their professional stage debuts.

Alan Bennett has been a household name in British theatre for more than fifty years. His numerous plays include Habeas Corpus, Single Spies, The Madness of George III, Talking Heads and The Lady in the Van.

This creative team for this timely revival includes Director Seán Linnen, Set and Costume Designer Grace Smart, Lighting Designer Ryan Day, Composer, Arranger &Sound Designer Russell Ditchfield, Movement Director Chi-San Howard, Casting Director Matilda James CDG, Musical Director Eamonn O’Dwyer, Assistant Director Emily Oulton.





