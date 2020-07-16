THE GOOD ENOUGH MUMS CLUB Launches Podcast About Motherhood While in Lockdown

While The Good Enough Mums Club, a poignant and hilarious musical romp, undergoes new development in lockdown, the team have announced a new podcast series to explore the highs, lows and sleep deprivation of motherhood during this especially challenging time. What began life as a musical has evolved into a movement of mothers spreading the message that you don't have to be perfect, and sometimes being good enough is best.

With many mothers struggling with home-schooling and 24/7 childcare, The Good Enough Mums Club is seeking to spark conversations about motherhood. Mothers are currently under more pressure than ever before with isolation and loneliness taking a huge toll. This project and podcast seek to provide an escape and antidote as well as a safe place to connect.

The stellar cast of Maisey Bawden (An Officer and a Gentleman, UK Tour; Honeymoon in Vegas, West End), Louise Dearman (Wicked, West End; Guys and Dolls, West End), Gemma Knight Jones (Falsettos, West End; The Lion King, West End), Dianne Pilkington (Only Fool and Horses the Musical, West End; Young Frankenstein, West End), and Jade Samuels (tinned goods, UK tour; Jumprov) are working with director Hannah Chissick (Side by Side by Sondheim, West End; Horrid Henry: Live and Horrid, West End and UK tour) to perfect the music, examine what a post- Covid tour could be like and write four new songs which will feature in the podcast.

The podcast will offer the perfect extension of the show: a place to share the stories they have been gathering to share with other mums. Lockdown has only increased the pressures of motherhood and this podcast comes at a time when parents deserve to hear that they are not alone, they are not the only ones struggling to figure it all out. The team will soon announce their line-up of mums ready to talk about the real stuff: the good, the bad, the heart-breaking, the heart-warming, the pee and the glee that comes with being a mum.

The Good Enough Mums Club is conceived, produced, directed, arranged, and performed by mothers. The show's creator Emily Beecher and co-producers Sarah Shead and Jade Samuels are single mums who juggle work in the arts alongside motherhood. Working in the traditional style was not going to be possible so they are creating new pathways to balance work and lockdown family life.

Producers, Emily Beecher, Sarah Shead and Jade Samuels comment, In creating the club we wanted to share our stories of being mums and to communicate the message of hope and acceptance we've discovered, born out of some of the darkest experiences of early motherhood. We recognise that every mum has their own story and we hope the club is a celebration of the ordinary things that make all mums extraordinary.

The Good Enough Mums Club has been fortunate to receive Arts Council England emergency fund to continue the planned development of the show in lockdown.

Learn more at https://www.goodenoughmumsclub.com/

