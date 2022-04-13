THE GLEE CLUB Announced At Theatre Royal Winchester

Richard Cameron's raucous comedy with live music, The Glee Club, heads to Theatre Royal Winchester from Tuesday 3 May - Saturday 10 May.

The production, set in the summer of 1962, follows five hard-working, hard-drinking miners and a church organist as they frantically rehearse for the local gala. This is the Glee Club and though the miners have played their share of working men's clubs, they're not exactly the vanguard of a musical revolution. Britain and music are about to change forever - and so are the lives of these six men.

The play, first seen at the Bush Theatre in 2002 before transferring to the West End, deals with issues around class, masculinity and homosexuality in 1960s England.

The production, produced by Stockroom, stars Dan Bottomley, Robert Jackson, Jack Lord, Matt Concannon, Linford Johnson and Eamonn Riley and has been directed by Kate Wasserberg.

The Glee Club will be at Theatre Royal Winchester from Tuesday 3 to Saturday 10 May. Age guidance 16+. For more information or to book tickets visit theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk or call 01962 840 440.