THE GIRL WHO WAS VERY GOOD AT LYING Will Be Performed at Omnibus Theatre Next Month

Omnibus Theatre and Jump Spark Theatre today announce the first full-scale staging of The Girl Who Was Very Good at Lying, following an award-nominated short run as part of Jermyn Street Theatre's Footprints Festival. Rachael Rooney gives a critically acclaimed performance, directed by award-winning director Fay Lomas, in this new piece by multi-award nominated playwright Eoin McAndrew. The creative team includes Amy Hill (Lighting Design), Lex Kosanke (Sound Design), Georgina Makhubele (Movement Direction) and Anna Kezia Williams (Set and Costume Design). The production opens on 4 November, with previews from 2 November, and runs until 21 November.

Marie McCarthy, Artistic Director of Omnibus Theatre, said today, 'Omnibus Theatre has a long history of supporting Irish and Northern Irish creatives and audiences, and we are delighted to be bringing The Girl Who Was Very Good at Lying to life once more. The response to the play's run at the Jermyn Street Theatre's Footprints Festival was wonderful, and we cannot wait for Omnibus' audiences to experience the powerhouse performance from Rachael Rooney and Eoin's darkly comic but deeply touching play.

Eoin McAndrew said today, 'I'm so excited to be bringing this play, with this wonderful team, to the Omnibus! It's going be very funny and quite dark and a little bit weird and a bit sad and a bit happy and I think audiences will love it!'

Fay Lomas said today, 'I'm so pleased to be bringing this production to life at the fantastic Omnibus Theatre. Eoin's play is a brilliantly imaginative and funny exploration of the stories we tell to escape who we are and where we are. The whole team is really excited to bring it to the Omnibus's audiences.'

"I've always been a good liar. If you have a skill, you have to hone it, or else you're spitting in the face of God's bounty."

People keep telling Catriona that she's not very well. She disagrees, but appreciates their concern. Admittedly, she does have a history of making stuff up, but she's getting better.

When she meets An Attractive American Tourist, she decides to show him around her small Northern Irish town. And to keep him entertained, she might have to blur the line between fact and fiction, just a little....

Soon, she's regaling him with stories of cannibalism, ghostly statues, and the largest ever orgy held in Ireland on consecrated ground. But how long can she keep hold of her stories?

Rachael Rooney plays Catriona. Her theatre credits include The Fourth Country (Plain Heroines/ VAULT Festival), The Assistants (Actors' Centre), Better Days (Do Well Theatre), Macbeth (Sam Wanamaker Festival) and Dig for Love (LUNG Theatre).

Eoin McAndrew is an actor and writer. He is currently a member of the Royal Court's International Playwriting Group and the BBC Comedy Writers' Room. His writing credits include Living Newspaper, Internet Boy (1999-Present) (Royal Court Theatre) and Quick Comedies for BBC Radio Ulster. As a performer, his recent credits include Cream Tea and Incest (Hope/Edinburgh Festival Fringe), Black Fate, Rotten States and A Midsummer Night's Dream (Get Out Of My Space Productions).

Fay Lomas directs. She won the Inaugural Peter Hall Emerging Artist Fellowship Award at the Rose Theatre, Kingston in 2019, and is Artistic Director of Jump Spark Theatre. Her credits include Sea Girl (Carbon Theatre /Attenborough Arts Centre), Assemble Here (audio: Theatre by the Lake, Keswick), Land Skeins (audio - online - OnComm nominated) and Some Kind of Window (multi award-nominated short film, screened at EFN, Little Wing, English Riviera and Sunderland Shorts), Out of the Dark (Rose Theatre Kingston), Hunger (Arcola Theatre), The Crucible (Royal and Derngate), Terp, The Outcaste (Finborough Theatre Vibrant Festival), Left Behind (Camden Fringe), Lunch Hour (Southwark Playhouse), Three Way (Theatre503), Blood Wedding (Bread and Roses Theatre) and Balloon (VAULT Festival).

Amy Hill is a lighting designer and recent graduate of LAMDA. Her credits whilst training Pity, The Light and Desert Boy.

Lex Kosanke is a sound designer and composer. Her theatre credits include Small Change (Omnibus Theatre), The Grand Expedition (Fosun Foundation, Shanghai), Spring and Summer (Land Skeins), The Little Mermaid (Fever), The Mikvah Project (Orange Tree Theatre), Hunger and The Cutting Edge (Arcola Theatre).

Georgina Makhubele is a movement director and choreographer. Her credits include Klippies (Young Vic Theatre), La Belle Helene (Blackheath Halls), Cult Clit (National Arts Festival); and as an associate, Hunger (Arcola Theatre).

Anna Kezia Williams is a freelance set designer, live events designer, art director, interior designer, and stylist. Her latest roles have been designer for the terrace at Jolie Chelsea, Art Director for live acts on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and The Late Late Show with James Corden, as well as Standby Art Director for a mini-series with Amazon UK, and EastEnders. Williams was nominated by the Arcola Theatre for the Evening Standard Future Theatre Fund in Association with Tik Tok in the Visual Design Category.

Performances run 2 November - 21 November. Learn more and book at https://www.omnibus-clapham.org/the-girl-who-was-very-good-at-lying/.