THE GARDENING CLUB Returns To The New Wimbledon Theatre This Month

The Gardening Club will return to London this month following its sold-out September debut. Before opening night, the show's entire run at the Studio at New Wimbledon Theatre had already sold out. Due to overwhelming demand, a special one-night-only performance will now take place in the venue's 1600-seat Main House on Thursday, 13 November. Tickets are available to purchase online now.

Set in 1960s Georgia, USA, The Gardening Club tells the story of five women, a journalist, a nurse, a housewife, and two teenage sisters, who secretly distribute birth control pills under the guise of a gardening club at a time when contraception for unmarried women was illegal in many states. Featuring a bold pop-rock score, the musical explores themes of bodily autonomy, rebellion, and self-discovery with a fresh, contemporary voice.

Directed by Tara Noonan (Songs for a New World, Diary of a Gay Disaster), with book, music, and lyrics by newcomers Carleigh McRitchie and Bella Wright, the production stars Emma Wallace as Phoebe, a fiery receptionist with journalistic ambitions; Olivia Quinn as Betty, a fearless nurse and steadfast friend; Hannah Greensmith as Sheila, a picture-perfect housewife with a secret; Emma Espada as Maggie, a free-spirited teen unafraid to challenge convention; and Lola Garlick as Vicki, Maggie's curious and adventurous younger sister.

Also featured are Richie Paisley as Miles, Isaac Moore as Luke, and Harry Belton as Cliff, with Jasmine Bates, Callum Bultitude, Flo Lunnon, Mia Parnaby, and Ariana Pérez completing the ensemble.