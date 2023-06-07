THE BODY'S VOICE Comes to The Iklectik

The Body's Voice is an audio-visual installation which explores the idea that movement is the sensory language or 'voice' of the human body. The installation features moving images of children discovering their unique inner dance voices and communicating through uninhibited spontaneous movement. The work was created by Body Talks Movement C.I.C. (BTM), whose aim was to inspire viewers to acknowledge the 'value of listening to our bodies and the potency of nonverbal communication. We bear witness to something extraordinary that exists in the everyday, yet which can so easily pass us by. The children remind us to tune in and playfully explore our body's voice as it is coming from somewhere that may be beyond the capabilities of our mind'.

The installation will draw on Body Talks Movement's extensive work as a Community Interest Company that runs an international dance film workshop programme and creates films and art installations for a wider public. The project builds bridges through dance, using technology in a positive way to connect children with peers, within and beyond their local community. They offer inventive ways of combining dance with film, sound, and virtual communication. The workshops explore the potential of SEI (social, emotional and intercultural) learning as well as universal, expressive non-verbal communication systems that enable people to heal and connect meaningfully through movement and film. The Body's Voice is interwoven with the workshop programme which have nurtured and informed each other as the project has developed. The Body's Voice can be regarded as a multi-dimensional artwork that exemplifies the programme's aims and objectives. These include celebrating the unique qualities of each child, building their confidence to express themselves, increasing their ability to listen to, understand and accept themselves and others through movement.

'Body Talks Movement is a visionary programme that changes the lives of children - supporting them to find their voice through the body and movement' Miranda Tufnell

The installation envelops the audience with multiple screens showing larger than life moving images of children who've recently participated in the Body Talks Movement (BTM) programme. They express themselves and communicate with each other through their own, unique, instinctive improvised body movements. The installation will take place at The Iklectik from Tue July 11 - Mon July 17 2023. This project is 'Supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England'. The installation is sponsored by Insight Lighting. Other partners include One Dance UK, National Youth Dance Company (NYDC), Salisbury Primary School, The Redbrick Building, The ZigZag Building.

For more information go to: www.bodytalksmovement.com