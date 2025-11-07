 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

THE BALLAD OF JOHNNY & JUNE to Tour the UK and Ireland

Told through the eyes of their son John Carter Cash, this new musical shows why Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash remain one of the most infamous couples of the 20th

By: Nov. 07, 2025
THE BALLAD OF JOHNNY & JUNE to Tour the UK and Ireland Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Hot on the heels of runs at New York’s La Jolla Playhouse and Canada’s Citadel Theatre,  new musical The Ballad of Johnny & June will make its debut this side of the Atlantic in 2026 with a major tour of the UK and Ireland. 

Packed with all the legendary hits of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash including I Walk the Line, Ring of Fire, Hey Porter, Jackson, I’ve Been Everywhere The Ballad of Johnny & June is directed by two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff (Jersey Boys, The Who’s Tommy, and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), this major new musical opens at Bromley's Churchill Theatre on 2 March 2026, before visiting a further 20 theatres across the country.

Love is a burning thing, and no one burned brighter than Johnny Cash and June Carter. He was a small-town musician and storyteller with a voice that stirred the soul. She was a multi-talented performer and a music pioneer. Johnny Cash sold more than 90 million records worldwide, won 13 Grammy Awards and a lifetime achievement award in 1999. June Carter Cash won five Grammy Awards across her illustrious career. The pair married in 1968 and remained together until June’s death in 2003.
 
The Ballad of Johnny & June transports you through the soaring highs and shattering lows of a love story that defined an era. Told through the eyes of their son John Carter Cash, this new musical shows why Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash remain one of the most infamous couples of the 20th Century.
 

THE BALLAD OF JOHNNY & JUNE - UK & IRELAND TOUR DATES 2026

2 – 7 March     Bromley, Churchill Theatre
9 – 14 March     Cardiff, New Theatre
30 March – 11 April     Dublin, Bord Gais Energy Theatre
13 – 18 April     Brighton, Theatre Royal
20 – 25 April     Birmingham, Alexandra Theatre
27 April – 2 May     Edinburgh Festival 
11 – 16 May     Wycombe Swan
25 – 30 May     Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
1 – 6 June     Newcastle, Theatre Royal
8 – 13 June     Salford, The Lowry
15 – 20 June     Plymouth, Theatre Royal
29 June – 4 July     Bradford, Alhambra Theatre
6 – 11 July     Richmond Theatre
13 – 18 July     Hull, New Theatre
20 – 25 July     Blackpool, Winter Gardens
27 July – 1 August     York, Grand Opera House
3 – 8 August     Belfast, Grand Opera House
10 – 22 August     Glasgow, Pavilion Theatre
24 – 29 August     Eastbourne, Congress Theatre
31 August – 5 September     Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre
7 – 12 September     Southampton, Mayflower Theatre
14 – 19 September     Leeds, Grand Theatre


Need more UK Regional Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


Videos