THE BALLAD OF JOHNNY & JUNE to Tour the UK and Ireland

Hot on the heels of runs at New York’s La Jolla Playhouse and Canada’s Citadel Theatre, new musical The Ballad of Johnny & June will make its debut this side of the Atlantic in 2026 with a major tour of the UK and Ireland.

Packed with all the legendary hits of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash including I Walk the Line, Ring of Fire, Hey Porter, Jackson, I’ve Been Everywhere The Ballad of Johnny & June is directed by two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff (Jersey Boys, The Who’s Tommy, and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), this major new musical opens at Bromley's Churchill Theatre on 2 March 2026, before visiting a further 20 theatres across the country.

Love is a burning thing, and no one burned brighter than Johnny Cash and June Carter. He was a small-town musician and storyteller with a voice that stirred the soul. She was a multi-talented performer and a music pioneer. Johnny Cash sold more than 90 million records worldwide, won 13 Grammy Awards and a lifetime achievement award in 1999. June Carter Cash won five Grammy Awards across her illustrious career. The pair married in 1968 and remained together until June’s death in 2003.



The Ballad of Johnny & June transports you through the soaring highs and shattering lows of a love story that defined an era. Told through the eyes of their son John Carter Cash, this new musical shows why Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash remain one of the most infamous couples of the 20th Century.



THE BALLAD OF JOHNNY & JUNE - UK & IRELAND TOUR DATES 2026

2 – 7 March Bromley, Churchill Theatre

9 – 14 March Cardiff, New Theatre

30 March – 11 April Dublin, Bord Gais Energy Theatre

13 – 18 April Brighton, Theatre Royal

20 – 25 April Birmingham, Alexandra Theatre

27 April – 2 May Edinburgh Festival

11 – 16 May Wycombe Swan

25 – 30 May Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

1 – 6 June Newcastle, Theatre Royal

8 – 13 June Salford, The Lowry

15 – 20 June Plymouth, Theatre Royal

29 June – 4 July Bradford, Alhambra Theatre

6 – 11 July Richmond Theatre

13 – 18 July Hull, New Theatre

20 – 25 July Blackpool, Winter Gardens

27 July – 1 August York, Grand Opera House

3 – 8 August Belfast, Grand Opera House

10 – 22 August Glasgow, Pavilion Theatre

24 – 29 August Eastbourne, Congress Theatre

31 August – 5 September Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre

7 – 12 September Southampton, Mayflower Theatre

14 – 19 September Leeds, Grand Theatre