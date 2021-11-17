Swindon Theatres Announce Holiday Programming

At Swindon Theatres, they know that this festive season has been eagerly anticipated by their audiences and they are thrilled to be able to offer something for everyone at their venues. Whether you can't wait to restart the annual tradition of the family trip to the pantomime or you're ready for some much-needed Christmas celebrations with your colleagues at our exciting new dining events, the Wyvern Theatre and Swindon Arts Centre is truly the place to be.

This September, the Wyvern Theatre turned 50 and over the course of the next year they will be celebrating with a series of extra special events and activities.

Fri 3 & Sat 18 December 2021 | Christmas With The West End Jerseys

The Restaurant

Celebrate the iconic music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

Outstanding vocals, tight harmonies, and slick routines combine with a huge dose of showmanship to leave you Beggin' for more...

The dinner dance also exclusively is followed by our resident DJ.

Tickets available at https://swindontheatres.co.uk/Online/christmas-boys-jersey-frankie-valli-four-seasons-2021-swindon

Sat 4 December 2021 - Sun 2 January 2022 | Jack And The Beanstalk

Wyvern Theatre

Louie Spence To Pirouette Into Swindon's Wyvern Theatre To Star In This Year's Pantomime

With over 30,000 theatregoers attending pantomime at Wyvern Theatre every Christmas, the theatre are delighted to announce that Louie Spence will headline this year's spectacular family pantomime Jack and The Beanstalk from 4 December 2021 to the 2 January 2022.

Louie Spence sprung into the nation's consciousness thanks to the overwhelming success of Sky One's Pineapple Dance Studios and Louie Spence's Showbusiness, solidifying Louie's reputation as an expert on all things dance. In addition to his television experience Louie has enjoyed an extensive stage career appearing in Miss Saigon and Cats and danced alongside Take That and the Spice Girls. Louie will play The Spirit of the Beans, his eleventh foray into pantomime, bringing with him the high kicks and high jinks he's best known for.

Follow Jack and climb a beanstalk of gigantic proportions to cloudland in the spectacular family pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk. Doomed to sell his trusty cow, join Jack as he fights to outwit the evil giant and win riches beyond his wildest dreams!

With the Wyvern Theatre hallmark of comedy in abundance, stunning sets and beautiful costumes, Jack and the Beanstalk will be produced by Daryl Back in association with HQ Theatres, the partnership behind Wyvern Theatre pantomimes for the past 17 years.

Producer Daryl said today, 'I am so excited to be working with Louie and bringing Jack & The Beanstalk to Swindon. I worked with Louie a few years ago on Aladdin and he's an absolute joy to work with. He has more energy and enthusiasm than anyone I know and I am sure that audiences are going to love his amazing pirouettes, along with his charm and wit in the role of Spirit of The Beans'.

Theatre Director, Laura James, said: 'We're thrilled to be working with Louie for the first time at the Wyvern Theatre in this year's 'Giant' pantomime spectacular, Jack and the Beanstalk. It's a wonderfully exciting time for us as we begin plans to welcome local families back to the theatre this season and we cannot wait for the whirlwind that is Louie Spence to help us bring back some much-needed festive fun to the town!'

Expect laughs, music, special effects, magic beans and bundles of audience participation in this giant of a pantomime!

Six The Musical's Millie O'Connell To Join The Cast Of The Wyvern Theatre's Pantomime, Jack And The Beanstalk

With over 30,000 theatregoers attending pantomime at Wyvern Theatre every Christmas, the theatre is delighted to announce that Millie O'Connell will be joining Louie Spence in headlining this year's spectacular family pantomime Jack and The Beanstalk from 4 December 2021 to the 2 January 2022.

Millie O'Connell is best known for her role in the West End production and 2018 UK tour of Six The Musical, where she was the first Anne Boleyn to rock the iconic space buns. Having completed her training at Laine Theatre Arts, she has starred in 42nd Street, RENT, Be More Chill and, most recently, Hair at the London Palladium. In 2016, she starred in the Civic Theatre's pantomime, Aladdin, as the Slave of the Ring and, this year, Millie will be making her Swindon debut as the Queen in Jack and the Beanstalk, joining Louie Spence to make the pantomime the Wyvern Theatre's 'crowning glory'!

Follow Jack and climb a beanstalk of gigantic proportions to cloudland in the spectacular family pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk. Doomed to sell his trusty cow, join Jack as he fights to outwit the evil giant and win riches beyond his wildest dreams!

Swindon Theatres' Theatre Director, Laura James, said today, "We cannot wait to welcome the GIANT talent that is Millie O'Connell to the Wyvern Theatre for the first time this Christmas as the Queen. We're excited to see a star of such a popular musical on our stage and, with Millie and Louie heading up a wonderful cast and crew, there has never BEAN a better time to book your tickets for this year's pantomime spectacular."

Expect all the laughs, music, special effects and bundles of audience participation that Swindon audiences know and love at Jack and the Beanstalk this festive season.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Tickets available at https://swindontheatres.co.uk/Online/panto-swindon-pantomime

Thu 2 - Sat 4 December 2021 | The Magic Toymaker

Swindon Arts Centre

This is the 20th anniversary of Geoff Marsh pantomimes in Swindon. This popular and entertaining local company are celebrating with an original pantomime for the festive season - The Magic Toymaker.

For the last 2 decades, Geoff has been presenting a dazzling mix of comedy, sketches, slapstick, puppetry, magic and audience participation alongside song and dance in traditional panto but with new and exciting stories.

In this year's panto, The Happy Kingdom has been taken over by the evil Baron and the wicked sorceress. All children have been banished from the kingdom and the villains search for the lost princess who is preventing them from becoming the rightful rulers.

Hidden and protected by a kindly toymaker, the princess, a group of her friends and some magic toys must find a way to rescue the King and Queen and restore happiness back to the whole kingdom.

The Magic Toymaker is written by Geoff Marsh, directed by Jane Marie Osborne, with choreography by Danielle Marsh and musical direction by Thomas Graff.

Tickets available at https://swindontheatres.co.uk/Online/tickets-geoff-marsh-panto-swindon-2021

Sat 4 December 2021 | The Soul Revue! Christmas Dinner Dance

The Restaurant

Enjoy a 'showstopping' festive three-course dinner with all the trimmings and live music and our resident DJ.

Be sure to bring your dancing shoes so you can rock around that Christmas tree! This really is a party not to be missed!

Tickets available at https://swindontheatres.co.uk/Online/tickets-christmas-the-soul-revue-christmas-dinner-dance-2021-swindon

Thu 9 December 2021 | Christmas With Take This!

The Restaurant

Never Forget! The Take That Tribute Show is here to kick-off your festive season.

Superb vocals bringing hit after hit alive will have you dancing the night away. Enjoy a 'showstopping' three-course dinner with DJ until late.

Tickets available at https://swindontheatres.co.uk/Online/tickets-christmas-with-take-this-that-that-dinner-2021-swindon

Fri 10 December 2021 | Soul & Motown Christmas Dinner Dance

The Restaurant

Let the heartbeat of American music be your soundtrack this Christmas!

Take yourself to the Swinging 60s with our live band performing classics from the likes of Diana Ross & The Supremes, Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder.

A 'showstopping' three-course festive dinner will set you up for this unforgettable party.

Tickets available at https://swindontheatres.co.uk/Online/tickets-soul-motown-christmas-dinner-dance-2021-swindon

Sat 11 December 2021 | Nineteen Eighty Christmas!

The Restaurant

Who remembers Christmas back-when?!

We're taking you back, right back to Christmas 1980 something.

Get ready, dig out the shoulder-pads and legwarmers and join us at this all-immersive experience to remember.

A 1980s themed festive three-course dinner with obligatory 1980s hits until late.

Tickets available at https://swindontheatres.co.uk/Online/tickets-nineteen-eighty-christmas-dinner-dance-2021-swindon

Mon 13 - Fri 24 December 2021 | The Ho Ho Ho Christmas Show

Swindon Arts Centre

This December Santa Claus come to Swindon Arts Centre in The Ho Ho Ho! Christmas Show. This festive show follows the new Head Elf who is getting everything ready in the workshop for Santa Claus to deliver the presents on Christmas Eve. He needs the help of all the little helpers in the audience to get everything done in time!

The Elves think Santa Claus is such a kind man, but wonder whether anyone gets him any Christmas presents?

An enchanting show for families to enjoy together full of magic, fun and wonder. There is Santa and snow at every show! The show runs from the 13th to the 24th December 2021.

Parents and teachers alike both love the show's themes of kindness, self-less giving, and thinking of others, that are at its heart. As well as the fun, and laughter, everyone leaves the show full of Christmas spirit!

The show first opened at The Capitol Theatre Horsham 2018 and returned there again for December 2019 following 5-star reviews and sell out performances.

The show is 57 minutes, and there is a photo opportunity with Santa Claus after the show where each child receives a present.

Tickets available at https://swindontheatres.co.uk/Online/tickets-the-ho-ho-ho-christmas-show-swindon-2021

Thu 16 December 2021 | Christmas With Mammy's Boys

The Restaurant

A Comedy Dinner Tribute to Mrs Browns Boys

Come and join us for a three-course meal at Foley's.

Mrs Brown, family and friends have surprises in store for you, a return from the grave, Interpol, Spanish senorita, police officer, briefcase full of gold, if you expect the unexpected you won't be disappointed.

A big fun night out in a friendly party atmosphere with some of the finest comedy actors in the land, professionally produced to the highest standards and with your enjoyment always at the top of the menu.

A show that guarantees to reach chuckle muscles you never knew you had!

Tickets available at https://swindontheatres.co.uk/Online/tickets-christmas-with-mammys-boys-swindon-2021

Fri 17 December 2021 | Christmas With The Blues Brothers

The Restaurant

The Blues Brothers: Committed is the perfect mix of high energy Blues Brothers with favourites such as Mustang Sally and Try A Little Tenderness in this brilliant four-piece performance.

A 'showstopping' three-course festive lunch or dinner will set you up for this unforgettable party.

Tickets available at https://swindontheatres.co.uk/Online/tickets-christmas-blues-brothers-dinner-dance-2021-swindon