Stuart Lochhead To Return To TEFAF Maastricht In 2025 With Exquisite Sculptures

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stuart Lochhead Sculpture, renowned for presenting exceptional works that captivate world class museums, will return to TEFAF Maastricht for the 2025 edition.

The gallery’s core display will focus on Master Sculptors and Painters from the Renaissance and Early Modern periods. Alongside these works, Stuart Lochhead Sculpture will showcase a special exhibition focusing on master sculptors of the early 20th century, highlighting the interplay between figurative tradition and abstraction. The display will include remarkable works by Adolfo Wildt, Vincenzo Gemito, and Alexander Archipenko.

Among the exhibition’s highlights is an exquisite and rare early marble Head of the Virgin by Adolfo Wildt (1868-1931). This seminal work, one of the first carvings of its kind by the artist, was acquired by Senator Luigi della Torre at the Terza Biennale Romana in 1925, with the sale

recorded in contemporary newspapers. After its debut in Rome, the sculpture gained international acclaim at exhibitions in Paris and New York. The piece is thus presented during the centenary of its creation and first exhibition, highlighting the work of a seminal European artist who is sorely underrepresented in international museum collections.

An incredibly rare bronze Mask of Alexander by Vincenzo Gemito (1852-1929), cast in 1920, will take pride of place on the stand as part of the focussed display on 20th century Master Sculptors. One of only five casts ever made, it originates from a plaster model now housed at the Galleria Comunale d’Arte Moderna e Contemporanea di Roma. This mask marks a turning point in Gemito’s career, reflecting his mature fascination with Hellenistic themes. Conceived during his recovery from a profound personal and artistic crisis, it embodies his newfound focus on archetypal and mythological figures, merging the artist’s technical brilliance with his deep connection to antiquity.

In 2024, Stuart Lochhead Sculpture sold a bust by Joseph Chinard (1756-1813), arguably the most-accomplished sculptor in post-Revolutionary France, to the Virginia Museum of Fine Art. At TEFAF 2025, the gallery will feature an extraordinary terracotta Tripod by Joseph Chinard, a rare and sophisticated example of the artist’s craftsmanship. This Tripod showcases the sculptor’s interpretation of classical antiquity and contemporary French design. It remained in the artist’s workshop at his death. Exhibited at the Louvre’s seminal 1909 monographic exhibition, the Tripod represents a rare glimpse into Chinard’s versatility and his contributions to

Continuing its dedication to showcasing polychrome sculpture, Stuart Lochhead Sculpture will present a rare, large Bavarian German Madonna and Child in painted and gilt limewood. This exceptional work reflects the gallery’s mission to engage audiences with the rich tradition of polychrome sculpture, following the success of last year’s celebrated exhibition, A Room Full of Colour.

Stuart Lochhead Sculpture has a history of significant museum sales at TEFAF Maastricht. Notable successes include a bust by François Girardon acquired by the Château de Versailles (2020), a French Renaissance Madonna and Child sold to the Kimbell Art Museum (2022), and a rare terracotta relief by Massimiliano Soldani purchased by the Detroit Institute of Fine Arts (2023). In 2024, a rare cast of Striding Mars by Giambologna was acquired by the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art (Connecticut).

More news will follow about two incredibly exciting seminal objects to be exhibited by Stuart Lochhead Sculpture that currently remain confidential.

Comments