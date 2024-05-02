StoneCrabs Theatre Co-Headlines Omnibus' 96 Festival With JOE CARSTAIRS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Exploring the life of a queer British power boat-racer known for being the ‘fastest woman on water', Joe Carstairs is a new drama set across two timelines, the 1920s and the 2020s, to delve into gender, identity and social constructs that, over a century later, the world is still determined to conform to.

Fusing original live music, movement and storytelling, the show reflects on Joe Carstairs as a problematic queer icon. An openly gay war hero who served with the American Red Cross in the First World War, Joe was an heiress to an oil fortune whose wealthy status afforded her freedoms that many did not have at the time. When Hik, a queer Gen Z playwright learns about the life of this rebellious force, they join with strong-willed Tee at a writing workshop to craft a play about Carstairs, and can't help but notice the parallels with their own identities and clashes with societal norms. Part of Omnibus' queer art festival 96 Festival, Joe Carstairs will be co-headlining the festival with MQT Productions' GEORGE.

The musical score combines contemporary songs and original songs with lyrics by Krysia Mansfield and Franko Figueiredo, played live by actor-musos on stage.

Co-writer and performer Krysia Mansfield said, “In drawing from Joe's striking self-determination, we hope to bring people closer to their own inner strength in being true to themselves and finding connection and community no matter the social or political climate. Showcasing this brand-new production as a co-headliner in Omnibus Theatre's 96 Festival is such a fantastic opportunity to educate people on a queer icon who many may not know and one that's a huge part of Isle of Wight's history, StoneCrabs Theatre's home.

StoneCrabs Theatre is a contemporary theatre company creating unique performance experiences, providing the space for the development of young theatre-makers and the production of new and international untold stories through physicality, charged word and strong imagery at the highest standards. Based on the Isle of Wight and in London, past productions include Utter Mess!, The Trial, Waltz #6 and Basic.

Omnibus Theatre's Festival 96 is London's only queer arts festival under one roof, with an eclectic fest of theatre, comedy, cabaret, music, art and activism that's named in honour of the year when Clapham Common hosted the Pride after-party. Joe Carstairs will be co-headlining the festival with MQT Productions' GEORGE (25 June – 14 July) a show inspired by the true story of queer French playwright George Sand and the correspondence shared with potential lover Marie Doval.

