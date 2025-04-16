Steve Judd Hosts Landmark Astrology Symposium SHIFTS HAPPEN In UK In May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This May, internationally respected astrologer Steve Judd will host and headline ‘Shifts Happen: Because Therapy Doesn't Do Retrogrades', a four-day residential astrology symposium taking place at a soon to be unveiled venue in the historic cathedral city of St Albans, UK, from 2–5 May.

The symposium is the result of Steve Judd's vision and leadership, bringing together decades of experience to respond to astrology's modern-day resurgence. With over 44 years of practice and more than 35,000 chart readings to his name, Judd is admired for his sharp insight, bohemian flair, and what he calls his ‘abnormal astrology'. He is the author of The Bedroom Astrologer and The Lore of Pluto - Reshaping the Void and holds a Master's in Cultural Astronomy and Astrology, the eleventh person in the world to hold this accolade. Judd's straight-talking, deeply human approach has resonated with a global audience, with over 120,000 subscribers on YouTube and clients who return year after year for guidance.

Steve convenes some of the world's most recognised voices in astrology to lead over 15 workshops, live sessions, and interactive experiences exploring themes such as medical astrology, adolescent development, planetary oppositions, humour and the zodiac, AstroCartography, spiritual healing, royal astrology, and the soul's place in modern astrological thought. Participants will be among the first to experience the exclusive world premiere of The History of Western Astrology, a new docuseries narrated by Steve Judd and written, produced, and directed by Steve Judd and Kayvan Somani. The series traces astrology's journey from ancient civilisations to the present day and explores its profound influence on human consciousness across time. In-person attendees will have the opportunity to watch the first three episodes, beginning with astrology's classical origins in Greece and Rome, followed by a live Q&A with Steve and Kayvan, offering a rare behind-the-scenes insight into his research and creative vision. Online audiences will have access to the premiere episode.

This symposium arrives at a time of global uncertainty, marked by geopolitical instability, economic volatility, environmental crisis, and widespread spiritual unease. Against this backdrop, astrology is undergoing a quiet revolution. Once considered niche, it is now being embraced as a vital tool for orientation and insight, offering individuals a framework to understand not only themselves but the times they are living through.

“‘Shifts Happen' isn't just a clever name, it reflects the urgent transformation we're all going through, whether we realise it or not,” says Judd. “This gathering is about coming together to decode the shifts in ourselves and the world, and to walk away with real, applicable tools to navigate the road ahead. It's about resilience, renewal, and re-connection.”

The event will feature exclusive perspectives from some of the most influential and pioneering figures in global astrology today:

Steve Judd will deliver sessions on The Astrology of Humour, exploring how wit, irony, and comedic timing appear in natal charts; Medical Astrology, addressing planetary links to ailments, syndromes, and toxicity; and Astrology as the Lingua Franca of the Emerging Consciousness Revolution, arguing astrology's potential to unify cultures and generations in a rapidly evolving world. He will also join Alex and Rick for a no-nonsense live Q&A, offering unfiltered answers to participants' most pressing astrological questions.

Penny Thornton is a respected author, founder of Astrolutely.com and lecturer across North America, Europe, Australia, and the UK. She will deliver talks on the Saturn-Neptune conjunction, examining its historical ties to collective consciousness and its current relevance to the British monarchy, the United States, and Russia. Penny will also explore the Jupiter-Neptune cycle, highlighting its influence on hope, confusion, and escalation, drawing on examples from recent history and public figures such as Elon Musk.

Rick Levine is a noted astrologer, scholar, and author with decades of teaching experience across five continents. A cofounder of StarIQ.com and former daily horoscope columnist for Tarot.com, Rick will deliver talks on planetary oppositions, personalising the outer planets, and Saturn's symbolic decline. His sessions will explore how evolving astrological archetypes reflect shifts in human consciousness, encouraging participants to rethink planetary patterns in natal charts, transits, and the nature of reality itself.

Alex Trenoweth is an award-winning astrologer, educator, and author known for integrating astrology into education worldwide. She will lead sessions on Astrology and Cinema, exploring how celestial patterns influence casting choices and film portrayals; Astrology and Education, sharing tools to support adolescent development through cycles like Jupiter and Saturn; and King Charles and the Bloody Crown of Algol, examining the fixed star Algol's influence on the British monarchy across history. Her work draws from her books Mirror Mirror and Growing Pains: Astrology in Adolescence and is translated into multiple languages.

Nick Campion is Associate Professor of Cosmology and Culture and Director of the Sophia Centre at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David, the only academic centre globally dedicated to humanity's relationship with the sky. At the event, he will explore astrology's role in shaping our ideas of soul, self, psyche, fate and free will, tracing their evolution from classical Greece to the present day. His session will unpack how astrologers navigate questions of personal agency, destiny, and the meaning of the ‘self' within the chart.

Amanda Ellis is a spiritual teacher, writer, and healer known for her intuitive work with angels, colour therapy, and Metatron Colour Healing. At the event, she will lead a session on navigating energetic portals for transformation, offering guidance on working with angelic support, spirit guides, and higher self during significant cosmic and numerological events. Amanda will explore how to prepare for energetic upgrades and align with new frequencies using tools drawn from her global practice. She is the creator of a popular aura spray range and author of The Archangel Metatron Self Mastery Oracle and The Christ Consciousness Oracle Deck.

Piotr Kardas, an advanced, qualified Qigong instructor and physiotherapist, will offer daily movement sessions focused on restoring balance to the physical body, teaching breathwork and mindful movement to anchor cosmic shifts in embodied presence.

Whether you're a curious newcomer or a seasoned student of the stars, “Shifts Happen” is designed for anyone searching for clarity, connection, and conscious tools to navigate change. Tickets for the in-person event are strictly limited and expected to sell out quickly. The symposium will also be professionally recorded and made available to stream online.

For all tickets and full details, visit https://buytickets.at/stevejuddastrology.

