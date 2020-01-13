Stephanie J. Block's April Cadogan Hall Concerts Have Been Rescheduled for August 30th

Stephanie J. Block has released a statement regarding her concerts at Cadogan Hall in London on Sunday 12 April:

"Dear London,



The last few days have been a whirlwind of unexpected events and, sadly, I must reschedule my Sunday, April 12th 2020 concerts. HOWEVER, within those last 48 hours, the producers, Cadogan Hall and I have worked hard to secure another date this season. So hold onto those tickets because I'm comin' for you this summer! Everyone who has purchased seats will be automatically transferred to the corresponding matinee or evening performance for August 30th, 2020.

I recognize that a switch in schedule is inconvenient (and sometimes disappointing) but I am VERY grateful for your understanding and I VERY much look forward to spending the last days of summer in London and seeing you all at Cadogan Hall on Sunday, August 30th, 2020.



Until then, much joy,

SJB"

A statement from the producers, Darren Bell for Club 11 London and Jack Maple and Brian Zeilinger for Take Two Theatricals has also been released:

"Club 11 London and Take Two Theatricals are excited to present Stephanie J. Block in London on Sunday 30 August 2020. We are sorry for the inconvenience of rescheduling the concert on Sunday 12 April but rather than cancel it in its entirety we are really happy that Cadogan Hall and Stephanie have worked with us to move it to August. After a ten-year wait we are thrilled to have this phenomenal Tony Award-winning Broadway star come back to London."

Stephanie has established herself as one of the most relevant and versatile voices in contemporary musical theatre. She most recently won her first Tony Award for featured leading actress in a musical as well as an Outer Critics Circle Award for outstanding leading actress in a musical portraying Star in THE CHER SHOW.

Stephanie also received the Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk & TONY nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical in 2017 for her star turn as Trina in Lincoln Center Theatre's highly acclaimed revival of FALSETTOS. In 2013 she was recognised with both the Drama Desk and TONY Award nomination for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of Alice Nutting / Edwin DROOD in The Roundabout Theatre's production of THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD.

Other Broadway credits include Reno Sweeney in the 2011 TONY Award winning revival of ANYTHING GOES, 9 TO 5:THE MUSICAL playing the role of Judy Bernly for which she earned a Drama Desk nomination for Best Actress in a Musical. She created the roles of Grace O'Malley in THE PIRATE QUEEN and Liza Minnelli In THE BOY FROM OZ (opposite Hugh Jackman ). Ms. Block is best known for her portrayal as Elphaba in the Broadway company of WICKED as well as originating the role in the First National Tour for which she won numerous awards including the prestigious Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical.



Ms. Block has sung with numerous symphony orchestras including the NY Pops at Carnegie Hall, Boston Pops, National Symphony Orchestra (under the baton of Marvin Hamlisch), Dallas Symphony, Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, Utah Symphony, Columbus Symphony, Charlotte Symphony and the Cleveland Pops among many others. Her solo concert has been critically acclaimed and continues to sell out throughout the US. Some of her Off-Broadway and regional theatrical credits include LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE (Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical), BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK (Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play), THEY'RE PLAYING OUR SONG (starring opposite Jason Alexander), CATS (St Louis' Kevin Kline Award Nominee- Best Actress), FUNNY GIRL, CRAZY FOR YOU (L.A. Ovation Award Nominee), OLIVER (Critics Award-Best Actress), James Joyce's THE DEAD, TRIUMPH OF LOVE, THE GRASS HARP, SOUTH PACIFIC, Will Rogers FOLLIES and the World Premiere of WICKED.

Stephanie's solo album, THIS PLACE I KNOW has been received with great praise, lauded by critics as "One of the best debut recordings to come out of the Broadway community in quite some time... 6 out of 5 stars". An array of award-winning songwriters assembled to help interpret their music on Stephanie's album. Composers such as Stephen Schwartz Marvin Hamlisch and the legendary Dolly Parton join forces with Ms. Block to create a thrilling musical experience. Stephanie's voice can be heard on multiple cast recordings, including THE BOY FROM OZ, THE PIRATE QUEEN, WICKED's 5th Anniversary Album and 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL.





Television credits include: RISE (upcoming: NBC), MADAME SECRETARY (CBS), ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK (Netflix), HOMELAND (Showtime), IT COULD BE WORSE (HULU).