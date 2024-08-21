Staged Workshop Performances of WINGHAVEN PARK Set For Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Three staged workshop performances of the new American musical Winghaven Park will take place next month in London.

During the tensions and uncertainties of World War 2 America, Hollywood movie star Vera Webster (Summer Strallen) returns to Vashon Island and her childhood home, Winghaven Park, during a national fundraising tour to sell war bonds to the public. Her three-day stay turns into a journey of self discovery as she navigates an estranged sister, buried family secrets and rekindles a long-lost love with her high school sweetheart.

100 seats at each performance of this major new musical will be available to the public. With every ticket priced at £22, you can be among the first to see this extraordinary musical on stage.

The cast includes:

Summer Strallen (Vera Webster). Summer has been nominated four times for an Olivier Award. Her West End credits include Meg Giry in Love Never Dies, Inga in Young Frankenstein, Janet van de Graaffin in The Drowsy Chaperone, Dale Tremont in Top Hat and Maria von Trapp in Andrew Lloyd Webber's revival of The Sound of Music.

Victoria Hamilton-Barritt (Lilly). Her recent credits include Queenie in Hex (NT), The Stepmother in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella (West End) and Constance Lily in Bronco Billy (Charing Cross Theatre).

Ryan Anderson (Barnes). His credits include Rudolpho in Matilda (International tour) ,Merrill Osmond in The Osmonds - a New Musical (UK tour), Pippin in Pippin (Charing Cross Theatre), Blake in Bat Out of Hell (West End).

Charlotte Kennedy (Betty). Her major credits include Cosette in Les Miserables (West End), Eliza in My Fair Lady (UK tour), Flowers for Mrs Harris (Riverside Studios).

Anton Stephans (Rick). His credits include Little Shop of Horrors (UK tour), Fisherman's Friends: The Musical (UK tour), Tarantino Live (Riverside Studios). He was also a 2015 X Factor finalist.

Creative team:

Director Gabriel Barre

Musical Supervisor Paul Schofield

Casting Harry Blumenau CDG CDA

Set Designer Justin Williams

Costume Designer Rubin Speed

Lighting Designer Toby Darvill

Sound Designer Dan Samson

Marketing Make A Noise

PR Kevin Wilson PR

General Management /UK Executive Producer Thomas Hopkins Productions

Comments