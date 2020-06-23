Staff at Royal Central School of Speech and Drama Pass Vote of No Confidence Following Allegations of Racism

According to The Stage, staff at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama have passed a vote of no confidence in its management, following allegations of racism and abuse.

A group of staff members who belong to a branch of the University and College Union said they had reported serious concerns about "racism and systemic failures" at the school and had concerns about the "lack of support and resources for many of our administrative departments."

The group has says that there is "currently no basis for trust in the school's managerial and human resources systems to implement change effectively" after reports of racism were made by students at the school.

Staff is calling on the school's management to "work transparently with all of the school's staff and students to address the problems we face."

"More must be done, publicly, to condemn the marketisation of higher education, which is completely at odds with diversity and inclusion; while the school cannot choose the societal context in which it operates, it can resist and protest," the statement said.

The school issued a response to the reports, saying that it will increase efforts to "decolonise" its curriculum and create an advisory board, including external industry figures and academics of colour, as well as ensure that all staff are "actively anti-racist in their teaching and practice."

Read more on The Stage.

