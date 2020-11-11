St Helens Theatre Royal Re-Opens With BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Pantomime

Beauty And The Beast runs at St Helens Theatre Royal from Friday 11 December 2020 to Sunday 3 January 2021.

The Christmas countdown has officially begun with just four weeks until Regal Entertainments' enchanting panto Beauty and the Beast opens at St Helens Theatre Royal.

The Covid-secure Christmas pantomime is still going ahead as planned and will entertain families from Friday 11 December 2020 through to Sunday 3 January 2021, promising all the high production values and comedy that audiences have come to enjoy from Regal Entertainments shows.

The highly anticipated show is sure to be a popular choice this festive season, especially given the lack of theatre productions this year and audiences craving live entertainment.

Audiences are reassured that St Helens Theatre Royal and the team behind Beauty And The Beast will be fully adhering to social distancing measures and Government guidelines to ensure the safety of theatregoers, venue staff, cast and crew.

The full cast of Beauty And The Beast includes Jamie Greer as Potty Polly; Abigail Middleton as Madame Botox; Scott Gallagher as French Frank; Olivia Sloyan as Belle; Andrew Geater as The Beast; Tim Lucas as Gaston; and Jenna Sian O'Hara as Fairy Rose.

The show will be directed by Chantelle Nolan, written by Liam Mellor, with choreography by Nazene Langfield, and Callum Clarke as musical supervisor.

Get ready to go on a family adventure this Christmas with the fabulous family friendly pantomime, Beauty And The Beast. This is the timeless story of Belle, a beautiful young woman who falls in love with the most unexpected of princes, who has been cursed to look like a hideous beast. Will the Beast learn to love and be loved? Will the spell be broken in time for all to live happily ever after?

Theatre Manager Chantelle Nolan commented: "We are thrilled to be able to re-open our doors to audiences this festive season after what has been very challenging time for theatres nationwide. Panto is such a strong Christmas tradition for many of our audiences and after what has been a challenging year for everyone we want to ensure we can offer a sense of familiarity and normality this festive season.

"We continue to follow Government advice, and with the tiered system due to return once the current lockdown ends on 2 December, our show can still continue as planned and we look forward to welcoming audiences to a special and safe festive family experience."

Beauty And The Beast replaces the previously announced festive show Cinderella which should have featured Birds Of A Feather star and Loose Women panellist Linda Robson in the lead role. Government-enforced restrictions on theatres sadly made it unviable financially as the fairytale is one of the biggest and most costly pantomime productions to stage.

However, to continue its tradition of offering one of the region's best festive family friendly shows, Regal Entertainments has worked tirelessly to ensure the show will go on to provide top entertainment to its community and regular attenders this Christmas.

Covid-secure safety measures being implemented include reduced capacity auditorium, temperature checks, the wearing of face masks, deep cleaning, and pre-order drinks and confectionery. Additional details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets for Beauty And The Beast are being sold as unreserved seats. Theatregoers will then be contacted to confirm seat allocation.

Tickets can be bought over the phone between 10am and 2pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday's. Tickets can also be purchased online, however the theatre will remain closed for in-person bookings.

Beauty And The Beast runs at St Helens Theatre Royal from Friday 11 December 2020 to Sunday 3 January 2021. Tickets are on sale now.

For more information please visit www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com.

