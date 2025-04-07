Spotlight Awards Will Celebrate Amateur Theatre in Hampshire

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Express FM, in partnership with The Kings Theatre, Portsmouth, has announced the launch of The Spotlight Awards - a brand-new event shining a light on the incredible talent within Hampshire's amateur dramatics scene. The awards ceremony will take place on the evening of Monday 8th June 2026 at The Kings Theatre and promises to be a night to remember.

The Spotlight Awards will honour outstanding achievements across a wide range of categories including Best Performer, Best Director, Best Play, Best Musical Production, and many more - culminating in a celebration of the creativity, dedication and talent that thrives in local theatre. The event will also feature live creative performances, adding a dynamic twist to the awards format.

The majority of the awards will be decided by a panel of respected and impartial judges, while a select few - such as the Unsung Hero Award and Best Touring Professional Production - will be determined by public vote.

“We're incredibly excited to be launching The Spotlight Awards,” said Miles Henson, Station Manager at Express FM. “This is a brilliant opportunity to recognise the hard work, passion and skill that amateur theatre brings to our local communities. The talent in this region deserves its moment in the spotlight, and we're proud to help make that happen.”

Local amateur dramatic companies based within the PO postcode area will be invited to submit their productions for consideration later this month, provided the performance takes place between 1st May 2025 and 30th April 2026. Judges will attend productions and assess them using standardised criteria, ensuring consistency and fairness across all entries.

“We are delighted to be hosting the very first Spotlight Awards here at The Kings Theatre,” said Jack Edwards, Deputy CEO, Artistic Director and co-host of Express Spotlight.

“As a venue with a long history of supporting both professional and amateur theatre, it's a privilege to be part of an event that champions our local creative talent,” added Julia

Worsley, co-host of Express Spotlight and Head of PR and Marketing at The Kings Theatre.

An initial judging panel has already been confirmed, which includes local theatre writer/reviewers Steve Carter and Nick Collins, but the search is still on for more volunteers. If you have a strong appreciation for theatre, the ability to remain impartial, and a desire to support the arts in your community, Express FM wants to hear from you.

Whether you're a performer, director, backstage hero or simply a lover of theatre, The Spotlight Awards are your chance to be part of something special.

Please keep an eye on Express FM and Kings Theatre social media and websites for updates and information!

Full submission guidelines, terms and conditions, for shows to be considered for awards and information on how to apply as a judge will be available via the Express FM website later in April 2025.

