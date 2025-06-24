Southbank Centre Launches KUNSTY, a New Series Platforming New Work From Independent Artists

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Southbank Centre has launched KUNSTY - a brand new series platforming new work from independent British artists working at the boundaries of dance, live art and cabaret. Taking place from Wednesday 5 - Saturday 8 November 2025, the new series offers audiences a unique chance to explore radical new work. KUNSTY takes place across four days under one roof with special late night shows in the KUNSTY cabaret lounge (Queen Elizabeth Hall Foyer).

Artists in the programme include Bullyache, Harry Clayton-Wright, Sung Im Her and an international guest performance from Justin Talplacido Shoulder. The series includes three shows in partnership with innovative London based creative team Metal & Water, who work across choreography, fashion, film, live music, nightlife and visual arts, on screen.

KUNSTY is a highlight of the Southbank Centre’s Autumn/Winter Performance and Dance programme, also announced today. Other programme highlights include:

Powerful new international work from winner of the Silver Lion Award at the Venice Biennale,Carolina Bianchi in Carolina Bianchi and Cara de Cavalo: CADELA FORÇA TRILOGY - Chapter I: The Bride and the Goodnight Cinderella (17 & 18 Sep). The Brazilian playwright’s shock performance draws on art history and personal trauma to examine and test the memory of sexual violence against women, in a London Premiere

UK Premiere of Jan Martens: VOICE NOISE (15 - 16 Oct), a dance piece exploring how patriarchal culture has sought to silence women, inspired by Anne Carson's essay 'The Gender of Sound'

Choreographer Marco da Silva Ferreira reimagines 15th century Portuguese celebrations in the UK Premiere of Ballet de Lorraine: Acid Gems and a Folia (5 - 7 Mar)

Mark Ball, Artistic Director of the Southbank Centre, said: “The Southbank Centre is an engine of creativity: a home for artists at every stage of their career to be their most adventurous and create extraordinary work. This distinctive new programme speaks to the future of how performance is being made, melding together dance, music and live art to offer unique experiences for audiences”.

Aaron Wright, Head of Performance & Dance at the Southbank Centre said “With our new series KUNSTY we’re making a commitment to platforming new British work at the edges of dance, live art and cabaret - providing a space for the creators of the future and a place for audiences to discover the radical and the uncategorizable.

This Autumn/Winter season we’re continuing to present innovative new work from International Artists presenting work in London for the first time including a shock performance piece by Brazil’s Carolina Bianchi drawing on her own personal trauma, whilst dance from Belgium’s Jan Martens, explores systemic patriarchy.”

Audience members who book to see five or more shows in the KUNSTY series get a 30% discount across all tickets. Tickets go on sale to Southbank Centre’s Members on Wednesday 25 June, 10am and to the general public on Thursday 26 June, 10am www.southbankcentre.co.uk / 0203 879 9555.

