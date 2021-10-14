Sounds Familiar Music Quiz Will Host a Halloween Special at Parr Hall

A Halloween special of the UK's most popular music quiz is coming to Warrington for one night only. Do you know your Time Warp from your Thriller? If spooky and kooky music is a key part of your Halloween experience then prepare for a monster of a night out at Parr Hall.

The popular Sounds Familiar Music Quiz - described as a cross between a pub quiz and party for music fans - is returning to Warrington for a Halloween special on Saturday, 30 October. With more than 100 tracks across eight rounds, the craze has swept the nation entertaining more than 15,000 people at weekly residencies across London, monthly events around the UK and festivals including Glastonbury.

For this themed edition of the music quiz, all the rounds will be Halloween based. Expect the likes of 'Monster Mash Up', 'Here in Spirit', 'Dance of the Dead', 'Trick or Treat' and 'Two Become One or in Some Cases None'. The ghoulish organisers are also encouraging teams to dress as their favourite dead rock star with a prize for the best dressed.

In fact, there are a number of prizes on offer at Sounds Familiar. As well as awards and goodies for coming first, second and third, groups can be recognised for best team name, team spirit award or even coming last. So there are lots of chances to win regardless of how good your music knowledge is, or how scary you look.

The lively event lasts for around two and a half to three hours and by the end of the night people are always up and dancing and singing along to the tunes. Visitors are encouraged to dress as a dead rock star but all types of ghouls and ghosts are welcome at the one-off spooktacular.

Tickets are on sale now; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call 01925 442345.