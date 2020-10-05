Simon Slater Will Star in BLOODSHOT at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

The production runs 21 to 24 October.

Scarborough-born actor Simon Slater returns to his hometown this autumn to present a one-man thriller as part of the Stephen Joseph Theatre's bold new season of live entertainment.

Bloodshot by Douglas Post (21 to 24 October) has toured worldwide, and has been described by the Chicago Tribune as 'a genuinely enveloping thriller [and a] strikingly gripping yarn'.

Slater plays Derek Eveleigh, a down-on-his-luck yet skilled photographer in 1950s London. A mysterious envelope arrives from a stranger asking him to take secret pictures of an elegant young woman as she walks in Holland Park. The reward is handsome, but the irresistible assignment takes a sudden, shocking turn.



Entangled, and compelled to understand, Derek is led into a seedy Soho nightlife populated by dubious characters. What do an Irish comedian, an American saxophone player, and a Russian magician have to do with the bloody event he has witnessed? And how are these men connected to the woman in Holland Park? In attempting to learn the truth, Derek finds his whole life turned upside down.

Simon Slater was born and grew up in Scarborough. As an actor, his credits include five years playing Sam Carmichael in Mamma Mia! in the West End. He was a regular in popular TV series The Bill playing Inspector Kite. He also narrates audio books, including Hilary Mantel's Wolf Hall.

A hugely talented musician, Simon is very much in demand as a musical director and composer - he was recently MD on The National Theatre's Amadeus, a show which proved so popular in 2017 that it was revived the following year. He has composed over 300 original scores for theatre, film, TV, radio and theatre, including the last four Christmas shows at the SJT, where he is Artistic Associate.

The SJT has introduced a comprehensive programme of measures for the safety and comfort of its audiences (https://www.sjt.uk.com/were_back) and has been awarded both the VisitEngland 'We're Good to Go' industry standard mark, signifying that it adheres to government and public health guidance, and UK Theatre's 'See it Safely' standard mark.

Tickets are priced from £10. To book, please visit the website: sjt.uk.com/whatson or call the Box Office on 01723 370541 (currently open Tuesdays to Saturdays, 11am to 4pm, for both phone calls and in-person bookings).

