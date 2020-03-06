Simon Callow And Clive Francis Will Star In The World Premiere Of I'M SORRY PRIME MINISTER I CAN'T QUITE REMEMBER

In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the razor sharp political satire Yes, Minister, the BAFTA Award winning Jonathan Lynn, one of the original writers of the hit series, has penned and will direct a brand-new stage production, I'm Sorry Prime Minister I Can't Quite Remember.

The world premiere of I'm Sorry Prime Minister I Can't Quite Remember stars acclaimed British actors Simon Callow (Four Weddings and a Funeral, Amadeus, Shakespeare in Love) as Jim Hacker and Clive Francis (An Inspector Calls, Les Blancs, The Crown) as Sir Humphrey Appleby. Further casting will be announced in due course.

The final hilarious chapter in the classic Yes, Prime Minister series continues its biting satire on the political classes and provides a fitting farewell to the Hacker years.

Former Prime Minister, Jim Hacker, longs to see out his days from his grand Master's Lodge at Hacker College, Oxford. The College Fellowship and students have very different ideas and eviction looms large.

Can Sir Humphrey Appleby, the PM's former Cabinet Secretary, save the day one last time? Will it be Yes, Prime Minister or I'm Sorry, Prime Minister?

The production will premiere at Cambridge Arts Theatre on Thursday 18 June, with press night on Tuesday 23 June, ahead of a UK tour visiting Northampton, Oxford, Cheltenham, Salford and Malvern.

I'm Sorry Prime Minister I Can't Quite Remember is produced by Cambridge Arts Theatre. Further creatives and casting, along with additional dates and venues will be announced shortly.

Tour Dates

Cambridge Arts Theatre cambridgeartstheatre.com

18 June - 27 June 2020 01223 503333

Northampton Royal & Derngate royalandderngate.co.uk

29 June - 4 July 2020 01604 624811

*On-sale soon*

Oxford Playhouse oxfordplayhouse.com

6 July - 11 July 2020 01865 305305

Cheltenham Everyman Theatre everymantheatre.org.uk

13 July - 18 July 2020 01242 572573

Salford The Lowry thelowry.com

20 July - 25 July 2020 0343 208 6000

Malvern Theatres malvern-theatres.co.uk

27 July - 1 Aug 2020 01684 892277

Further dates and venues to be announced.





