Sheffield Theatres Will Launch Talent Development Programme

Learn more about all of the upcoming opportunities here!

By: Jul. 19, 2023

Sheffield Theatres has announced a range of opportunities for early-career artists as part of their 2023/24 Talent Development Programme.

The Bank Cohort, Sheffield Theatres' talent development scheme for directors, producers, and writers, returns for another year, with opportunities for early-career creatives to connect with Sheffield Theatres: to develop projects and practice over a ten-month period, while receiving mentoring from members of the producing and artistic teams. Applications open on Wednesday 19 July and close on Friday 8 September.

The Making Room Observer programme is an entry-level opportunity for aspiring creatives to observe and familiarise with professional rehearsal processes. Making Room Observers join the creative team to work on Sheffield Theatres productions. There will be two Making Room Observer positions available to apply for: one for The Hypochondriac (applications open on Wednesday 19 July and close on Tuesday 8 August) and one for We Could All Be Perfect (applications open on Wednesday 19 July and close on Tuesday 1 August.)

The Rolling Residencies programme is a new approach to residency opportunities: offering three residency application windows throughout the year. The Rolling Residencies is an opportunity to stimulate work and nurture new ideas that exist locally to Sheffield Theatres, with the potential to develop beyond Sheffield Theatres' stages.

Tom Bird, Chief Executive of Sheffield Theatres said, “The support of artists is central to us as an ambitious, inclusive organisation – and we are looking forward to working with a range of creatives as they develop themselves and their projects. We're delighted to be announcing the continuation of some of our dynamic programmes, like The Bank, which has developed our relationship with so many superb artists since its inception four years ago – and we're excited to be beginning some new initiatives too.”

Tommi Bryson, Talent Development Coordinator at Sheffield Theatres added, “We're thrilled to be announcing these opportunities, which aim to support artists at different stages of their careers. Paid, entry-level opportunities like our Making Room Observer programme provide footholds for those starting a career in the theatre industry; and longer projects like The Bank Cohort are about building relationships and helping creatives reach the next phase of their career. In addition to supportive schemes, at certain points artists just need space to make work, and the expansion of our residencies into the Rolling Residencies programme is our next step in addressing that need.”

To find out more about creative opportunities at Sheffield Theatres, visit sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/for-artists.  



