Shakespearean Actor Antony Sher Passes Away at 72

The great Shakespearean actor Sir Antony Sher has passed away from cancer at the age of 72. Sher's husband was Artistic Director of the Royal Shakespeare Company, Gregory Doran, who took leave from his role in September to care for Antony.

Catherine Mallyon, RSC Executive Director and Erica Whyman, Acting Artistic Director, said: "We are deeply saddened by this news and our thoughts and sincere condolences are with Greg, and with Antony's family and their friends at this devastating time."

Antony's last production with the Company was in Kunene and The King, written by John Kani.

Other recent productions at the RSC include King Lear, Falstaff in the Henry IV plays and Willy Loman in Death of a Salesman. Earlier performances included Leontes in The Winter's Tale, Iago in Othello, Prospero in The Tempest and the title roles in Macbeth, Tamburlaine the Great, Peter Flannery's Singer, Cyrano de Bergerac, and Richard III. He also starred at The National Theatre in his one man show Primo, Pam Gems' Stanley (Olivier Award and TONY nominated) and Uncle Vanya with Ian McKellen.

His West End credits include Torch Song Trilogy (Olivier award winning for this and Richard III), at the Royal Court in Carol Churchill's Cloud Nine and his starring as Ringo Starr in Willy Russell's John, Paul, George, Ringo and Bert.

